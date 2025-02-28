Flextra, a Finnish company specializing in geothermal systems and hot water distribution in buildings through pre-insulated flexible systems, joins Elydan Group, a European mid-sized enterprise specializing in fluid distribution and management systems.

Flextra will accelerate the Group's presence in Finland and the Baltic countries by providing complementary product ranges tailored to Nordic market requirements. The company is expected to generate more than €3 million in revenue in 2024.

Elydan Group is a European mid-sized enterprise (ETI) specializing in fluid transport and management for a transitioning, decarbonized world. With over 60 years of expertise, Elydan offers a wide range of innovative, low-carbon, sustainable, and recyclable products for the construction and public works industries, operating in two key areas:

Energy: Hot and cold water distribution, geothermal energy, district heating networks, electrical conduits, ventilation, and gas distribution.



Environment: Drinking water management, sanitation, irrigation, and plastic recycling (PE and PP).

Today, Elydan Group consists of over 400 employees, €200 million in revenue in 2024, subsidiaries in Germany, Sweden, and Finland, seven production sites in France and Belgium and one recycling center and a presence in 50 countries across four continents.

Europe has committed to significantly decarbonizing the heating sector, which is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Thanks to this merger with Flextra, Elydan Group strengthens its presence in Europe to establish itself as a leading European player in the energy sector. It will help expand our product range but also strengthen our network to support local stakeholders in their energy efficiency projects. Through its energy division, Endralis, Elydan Group aims to play a leading role by offering innovative and sustainable solutions for the construction and public works industries, addressing the challenges of the energy transition

Marc-Antoine Blin

President of Elydan Group

Flextra wants to be involved in and support Elydan Group and our shared goals. Flextra sees a company like Elydan as a key player in significantly reducing the carbon footprint.

We also see a great opportunity for growth together with Elydan.»

Ari Rasinkangas

President of Flextra

Team Retention and Integration into the International Board

The company will become a fully integrated subsidiary of Elydan Group while maintaining its existing management teams. The leadership team will join the Group's international board to actively contribute to its development.

The synergies expected from these acquisitions will enable the Group, its subsidiaries, and its teams to offer a broader range of technical solutions to reseller and installer partners and to develop new connections across Europe and globally.

The Official Presentation of the Energy Division, Endralis,

Will Take Place at ISH, the Largest HVAC Trade Fair in Europe,

in Frankfurt from March 17 to 21, 2025.

About Flextra - https://flextra.fi/

Flextra is one of the fastest-growing building technology sector company in Finland. Flextra focuses on heating and cooling solutions. Flextra also have a wide range of geothermal products.

About Elydan Group www.elydan.eu

