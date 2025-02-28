WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper Co. (IP), a pulp and paper company, Friday announced the appointment of Lance Loeffler as Chief Financial Officer, and Senior Vice President.Loeffler has 25 years of experience, and has worked at UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Halliburton. He will be will be reporting to CEO Andy Silvernail.The company has also appointed Tim Nicholls as Executive Vice President and President of DS Smith, a paper and packaging company that International Paper acquired.Nicholls, with over 30 years of experience has been with the company since 2011. He will report to Chairman and Silvernail.On Thursday, International Paper closed at $56.25, 0.93% higher on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-hours, it closed trading at $56.24, 0.02% lesser.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX