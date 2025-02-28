BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The yen fell to a 1-week low of 150.69 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 149.10.Moving away from an early 3-week high of 167.19 against the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to a 2-day low of 167.19.Against the euro and the pound, the yen slid to 156.78 and 189.88 from an early near 7-month high of 154.80 and more than a 2-week high of 187.69, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 156.00 against the greenback, 171.00 against the franc, 164.00 against the euro and 195.00 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX