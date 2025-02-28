Neovici Holding AB: Neovici Holding AB Publishes Year-End Report 2024

"A Transformative Year for Neovici"

Summary of the period October-December 2024

• Net sales amounted to SEK 13.8 (13.3) million, an increase of 3.63 percent

• ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to SEK 68.7 (55.3) million, an increase of 24.2 percent

• Gross profit increased and amounted to SEK 10.4 (10.3) million with a margin of 75.3 (77.6) percent

• EBITDA amounted to SEK -5.0 (-10.7) million with a margin of -36.1 (-80.7) percent

• Profit after tax amounted to SEK -6.7 (-12.8) million

• Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK -0.16 (-0.32)

• Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 16.3 (-3.3) million

Summary of the period January-December 2024

• Net sales amounted to SEK 65.3 (61.6) million, an increase of 5.9 percent

• ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to SEK 68.7 (55.3) million, an increase of 24.2 percent

• Gross profit amounted to SEK 45.7 (40.0) million with an increased margin of 70.0 (64.8) percent

• EBITDA amounted to SEK -20.0 (-29.4) million with a margin of -30.7 (-47.8) percent

• Profit after tax amounted to SEK -29.3 (-35.1) million

• Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK -0.70 (-0.86)

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -6.5 (-13.6) million



Significant Events during the Fourth Quarter

• Neovici launches Retail Brain, an intelligent platform for stores

• Neovici signs an expanded agreement with leading retail chain in Sweden

• Neovici acquires the IoT company Wraptech and strengthens its focus on retail

• Neovici secures loan of SEK 11.0 million for acquisition financing, renegotiates existing credit facility and other outstanding loans

Significant Events after the Fourth Quarter

• Neovici completes the acquisition of Wraptech

• Neovici continues development of Retail Brain, an intelligent platform for stores

• Neovici experiences increased interest in the company's services internationally

Neovici Holdings CEO Jan Berggren comments:

"We have a successful quarter and full year 2024 behind us and I am proud of what our entire team has achieved. A milestone was reached when we took the company public in the third quarter, which marks the starting point for the next phase of the company's development. During the fourth quarter, we continued to focus on our products that aim at making retail stores more AI and data-driven, including the launch of Retail Brain. We have also laid the foundation for continued growth through acquisitions with the consolidation of Wraptech at the end of the fourth quarter. We now look forward to shifting into an even higher gear in 2025."

Video interview

Neovici will today publish a video interview with CEO Jan Berggren in which he comments on the report (in Swedish).

The video will be available on the company's website: https://investors.neovici.com/investors/financial-reports

Translated report in English

An English translation of the Year-End Report will be available on the company website within a few business days.

Contact

Jan Berggren, CEO and founder

Email: jan.berggren@neovici.com

Phone: + 46 70 615 10 01

About Neovici

Founded in Stockholm in 2009, Neovici Holding AB ("Neovici") is a leading provider of automated services through the innovative SaaS platform Cosmoz. The company is constantly introducing new features with a focus on AI-driven automation and handles large transaction flows annually aimed at companies in retail, energy and telecom. Neovici has a strong presence in the Nordics and Latin America. In 2024, Neovici was listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Read more at: https://www.neovici.se

Certified Adviser

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB |+46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

This information is information that Neovici is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-28 08:40 CET.