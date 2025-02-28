Gubra A/S: Annual Report 2024: Excellent performance across Gubra

Today, Gubra released its Annual Report for 2024. Significant progress was made in 2024 across several R&D projects, not the least by advancement of the anti-obesity Amylin program where positive topline results from the Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose (SAD) study were released in November. For the CRO business, performance in 2024 was strong with organic revenue growth year-over-year of 31%.

Henrik Blou, CEO of Gubra said:

"I can again reiterate how pleased I am with the progress in 2024 - across the company. We continue to take important steps forward in our Discovery & Partnerships (D&P) business and at the same time we grow our CRO business at high pace.

For our most progressed internal assets, GUBamy, we released positive topline Phase 1a results back in November 2024. In this Single-Ascending-Dose (SAD) study, we showed that GUBamy was well tolerated, with adverse events being predominantly GI-related, mild, and transient. GUBamy had a long half-life of 11 days and showed a dose-dependent reduction in body weight, with the weight loss being sustained throughout the 6-week trial period after just a single dose of GUBamy. We are excited about these positive results, which support further development of GUBamy for a weight management indication. From the ongoing Multiple-Ascending-Dose (MAD) part of the trial, we are eagerly anticipating the interim results covering the first two cohorts, which we expect to release in April 2025.

We are equally excited about our next in line internal obesity program, UCN2, focused on high-quality weight loss. The compound holds great potential, and we have preclinical co-administration studies showing that UCN2 completely prevents the lean mass loss observed in diet-induced obese rats treated with other anti-obesity agents, such as a GLP-1, while improving fat mass loss. The non-clinical toxicity program is ongoing, and we are preparing for a clinical study to start in late 2025 or early 2026.

Our CRO business continued to perform ahead of expectations. In 2024, revenue grew by 31%, significantly ahead of the 10-15% growth outlook set at the beginning of the year. Particularly strong growth was seen in our obesity services. We also experienced strong growth in our kidney services, where we, over the last couple of years, have developed a large model catalogue.

We have now grown the revenue from our CRO business by 69% in just two years. While this is nothing less than fantastic, it does put our core research engine under pressure to deliver. In 2025, we want to focus on consolidating our way of working and further leveraging technology to drive efficiency. In our CRO revenue outlook for 2025, we expect to limit the growth to 10-20%. This is a strategic decision, as we want to divert more resources from our core research engine towards our D&P pipeline programs.

When we glance a few years out in the future, we want to expand our pipeline also outside obesity and bring more projects to the clinic. In our strategy toward 2030, we want to develop our pipeline further, both inside and outside obesity, and establish 1-2 new flagship areas, starting with efforts in women's health, which is a significantly underserved area today. In our new strategy, we are also stepping up our ambitions for clinical development and aspire to have 1-3 fully owned programs in the clinic. We will also build upon our scientific entrepreneurship by further expanding our efforts in non-classical peptides, tissue distribution, and dosing flexibility.



Key financial highlights for 2024

Key ratio CRO segment D&P segment Group DKK million 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 220 169 46 36 266 205 Organic revenue growth 31% 29% 23% -47% 30% 3% Reported Cost of Sales & Opex -158 -130 -158 -122 -316 -253 Adj. Cost of Sales & Opex* -155 -122 -155 -117 -310 -239 Amylin costs - - -40 -24 -40 -24 Total costs adjusted less costs for Amylin* -155 -122 -115 -93 -270 -216 Reported EBIT 62 39 -112 -86 -50 -48 Adjusted EBIT* 67 46 -109 -80 -42 -34 Reported EBIT-margin 28% 23% -246% -236% -19% -23% Adjusted EBIT-margin* 30% 27% -239% -215% -16% -17%

*Adjusted for special items



Outlook for 2025

In 2025, we expect organic revenue growth in the CRO business of 10-20% building upon the record-high revenue level in 2024. In terms of CRO earnings, we expect an EBIT-margin of 25-31%. For D&P, we expect total costs, cost of sales and OPEX, to amount to DKK 230-250 million.

Key ratio Outlook 2025 Mid-term guidance Results 2024 CRO Segment Organic revenue growth 10-20% 10% annually 31% EBIT-margin 25-31% n/a 30% Discovery & Partnership Segment Total costs* DKK 230-250 million n/a DKK 155 million

* Total costs are cost of sales and OPEX



