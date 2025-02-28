LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has said that a US-UK trade deal without tariffs could happen 'very quickly.'Addressing a joint news conference after a meeting with Starmer at the White House Thursday, Trump said there was 'a very good chance' of a bilateral trade agreement 'where tariffs wouldn't be necessary'.BBC quoted William Bain, the head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, as saying that a deal to keep tariffs low would most benefit automotive and pharmaceutical industries in the UK.Trump had threatened to impose a 25 percent import tax on steel and aluminum on March 12.If implemented, previous exemptions and tariff-rate quotas for the EU and UK will be abolished.The United States' steel import volumes from the EU and UK increased to more than 20 percent last year.At the news conference, Trump took a 'U' turn on his recent comments calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a 'dictator'. When a reporter asked if he still insists on the use of the word to describe the Ukrainian leader, Trump replied: 'Did I say that? I can't believe I would say that.'Starmer said he discussed a plan to reach a Ukraine peace deal that is 'tough and fair to stop Putin coming back for more.'He added that he is working closely with other European leaders on this.He made it clear that the UK is ready to 'put boots on the ground and planes in the air to support a deal.'Starmer announced that this year UK will be giving more military aid to Ukraine than ever.Starmer said the two leaders spoke about the fair, balanced and reciprocal economic relationship that the two countries enjoy. They agreed their teams should work together to deepen this relationship, and to work together to agree a trade deal focused on tech.The new British Prime Minister's first visit to the White House will be followed by Trump hosting Zelensky in Washington Friday, when the two leaders are expected to sign a crucial minerals deal.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX