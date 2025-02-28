Creating Homes, Supporting Lives: SONGMICS HOME Embeds Social Care in S-HOME Initiative

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SONGMICS HOME, a global online furnishings brand serving 20 million families, today announced its social responsibility commitment with the S-HOME Initiative, a cross-border welfare program delivering positive impact through the principles of "Support. Share. Sustain." Since its inception, the initiative has partnered with several local NGOs across the United States, Germany, and France to drive impact in social care, animal welfare, disaster relief, and sustainable development. Looking ahead, SONGMICS HOME aims to extend its 'Complete Your Dream Home' mission into broader societal frameworks through sustained S-HOME engagement.

Social Care

Through multi-year partnerships, SONGMICS HOME empowered vulnerable groups across continents: In France, sustained donations to Emmaüs Défi (one of France's leading charities supporting the underprivileged) provided home essentials for low-income families alongside annual charity events. U.S. collaborations with Rise Above Foundation (a U.S. non-profit organization dedicated to empowering foster youths to live independently) transformed transitional housing for foster care alumni, while Germany's Jugendrotkreuz (Youth Red Cross) partnership enhanced youth emergency preparedness through sponsored offline training events.

Animal Welfare

The initiative delivered cross-species impact via strategic alliances-supporting Priceless Pets Rescue (a U.S.-based nonprofit animal welfare organization)'s adoption drives with product donations from 2022, while providing France's Société Protectrice des Animaux (SPA, one of the oldest French animal welfare organizations) rescue centers supplies and medications from 2023 to 2024.

Disaster Aid

In response to the 2023 earthquakes in Turkey, SONGMICS HOME provided emergency supplies including camp beds and picnic mats to affected regions, delivering practical support during the crisis recovery phase.

Sustainable Development

SONGMICS HOME planted 18,000+ trees globally in 2023 through its partnership with One Tree Planted (a global non-profit organization dedicated to reforestation and environmental conservation), directly contributing to international reforestation projects.

"True sustainability thrives when business innovation intersects with community commitment. Through these cross-sector partnerships, we're building a legacy where every product sold actively contributes to a brighter, sustainable, and thriving future." Daisy Wei, Senior Brand Manager at SONGMICS HOME, emphasized the meaning of S-HOME Initiative.

About SONGMICS HOME

SONGMICS HOME was officially established in 2010. We own 3 major product brands including SONGMICS for home furnishings, VASAGLE for stylish furniture, and Feandrea for pet supplies. With the mission of "Complete Your Dream Home", we strive to provide global consumers with stylish and valuable furnishing products. Together with an efficient experience, we are enabling everyone to effortlessly create their dream homes.

To date, our products have successfully entered more than 70 countries and regions, including Europe, North and Central America, and Asia, serving over 20 million families worldwide.

