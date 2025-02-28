

Original-Research: The Platform Group AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



28.02.2025 / 11:55 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to The Platform Group AG

Company Name: The Platform Group AG ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 28.02.2025

Target price: 17,00 Euro

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Alexander Rihane



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu The Platform Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1) veröffentlicht. Analyst Alexander Rihane bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 17,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Mit der unvorhergesehenen Übernahme der Herbertz GmbH hat The Platform Group ihre zweite Akquisition des Jahres 2025 getätigt und ihre Präsenz im Bereich der Outdoor-Plattformen gestärkt. Die 1868 gegründete Herbertz GmbH ist eine Plattform für Outdoor-Produkte wie Messer, Trinkflaschen, Navigationsgeräte und weiteres Zubehör. In Anbetracht der Tatsache, dass Herbertz nicht Teil der M&A-Pipeline von TPG für das erste Quartal war, die vor weniger als einem Monat vorgestellt wurde, halten wir es für wahrscheinlich, dass TPG das Unternehmen zu einem attraktiven Preis erwerben konnte. Der Abschluss wird für Anfang März erwartet. Obwohl der Kaufpreis nicht bekannt gegeben wurde, gehen wir auf der Grundlage früherer Informationen bei einem geschätzten Umsatz im niedrigen zweistelligen Millionenbereich und einer EBITDA-Marge von 3% bis 5 % von einem Kaufpreis von 3 - 5-mal EBITDA aus. Auf der Grundlage dieser Annahmen schätzen wir den Kaufpreis auf etwa EUR2 Mio. bis EUR3 Mio. Das Management erklärte, dass dieser Kauf nichts an den Plänen ändert, drei weitere Akquisitionen in Q1/25 zu tätigen, was bedeutet, dass der positive Newsflow anhalten sollte. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell führt zu einem unveränderten Kursziel von EUR17. Wir bestätigen unser Buy-Rating.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on The Platform Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1). Analyst Alexander Rihane reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 17.00 price target.



Abstract:

With the unforeseen acquisition of Herbertz GmbH, The Platform Group has completed its second acquisition of 2025 and strengthened its foothold in the outdoor platforms vertical. Herbertz GmbH, which was founded in 1868, is a platform for outdoor products such as knives, drinking bottles, navigation devices and other accessories. Considering the fact that Herbertz was not part of TPG's Q1 M&A pipeline, which was unveiled less than one month ago, we believe it is likely that TPG was able to acquire the company at an attractive price. Closing is expected in early March. While the purchase price was not disclosed, based on past information, we assume revenue in the low double-digit EURm range, with an EBITDA margin of 3% - 5% and a purchase price of 3x - 5x EBITDA. Based on these assumptions we estimate a purchase price of roughly EUR2m - EUR3m. Management explained that this purchase does not change their plans of making three further acquisitions in Q1/25, which means positive newsflow should continue. An updated DCF model yields an unchanged price target of EUR17. We maintain our Buy recommendation.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31879.pdf

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2093463 28.02.2025 CET/CEST



°

