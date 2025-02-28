WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced a new plan to supercharge the hiring of air traffic controllers in the U.S.He made this announcement following a tour of the Federal Aviation Administration's Academy at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center. During the tour, Secretary Duffy met with FAA officials and academy students to highlight the critical role air traffic controllers play in keeping the Americans safe.The new supercharged air traffic controller hiring opportunity will bring the best and brightest professionals into the aviation safety community.'Today's visit reaffirmed how being an air traffic controller is one of the best, most rewarding jobs in America, and that the next generation at the Academy is the best in the world. I witnessed firsthand the dedication, skill, and rigor that our future air traffic controllers bring to their training and the urgent need to do all that we can to recruit more people to join in our shared mission of safety in our skies,' said Duffy. He added that the staffing shortage has been a known challenge for more than a decade, and the Trump administration is committed to solving it.The FAA is opening its hiring window to become an air traffic controller up to March 17.FAA's air traffic controllers hiring will be streamlined to improve efficiency by changing the current 8-step hiring process to a 5-step process.Duffy also announced that the starting salaries for candidates who go to the Academy will be increased by 30 percent.An average certified professional controller currently earns more than $160,000 per year, according to FAA.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX