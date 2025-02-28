Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.02.2025 13:00 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB DAO: AB to List on Bitget in the Innovation and Web3 Zone, Marking a Key Milestone in Global Ecosystem Expansion

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB DAO announced that the AB token will officially be listed on Bitget (bitget.com) in the Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone on March 3. This marks another major milestone in AB DAO's global trading expansion. The listing will not only enhance market liquidity but also drive broader adoption of AB within the Web3 ecosystem.

As a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget remains committed to providing a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience. Recently, it ranked among the top three exchanges on Coingecko, showcasing its strong industry competitiveness and market recognition. AB DAO congratulates Bitget on this achievement and looks forward to deeper collaborations in the Web3 space.

*AB Trading Pair Information*

  • Deposit Available: Opened
  • Trading Available: 3 March 2025, 10:00 (UTC)
  • Withdrawal Available: 4 March 2025, 11:00 (UTC)
  • Bitget Official Announcement: https://www.bitgetapps.com/support/articles/12560603823396

*AB DAO Ecosystem Continues to Expand*

Users can currently trade $AB on the following exchanges:

  • HTX (htx.com)
  • MEXC (mexc.com)
  • 4E (eeee.com)
  • Bitget (bitget.com) (Coming Soon)
  • BingX (bingx.com) (Coming Soon)
  • BitMart (bitmart.com) (Coming Soon)

The $AB listing on Bitget marks another major step in AB DAO's global expansion strategy. Moving forward, AB DAO will continue to integrate with more trading platforms, expand use cases, and accelerate ecosystem development.

Stay Updated on AB DAO

  • Official Website https://ab.org
  • Telegram Community https://t.me/Newtonproject
  • Telegram Channel https://t.me/AB202528
  • X (Twitter) https://x.com/ABDAO_Global
  • Discord https://discord.gg/BSbgK6J
  • Medium https://medium.com@AB.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-to-list-on-bitget-in-the-innovation-and-web3-zone-marking-a-key-milestone-in-global-ecosystem-expansion-302388477.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.