AB DAO: AB to List on Bitget in the Innovation and Web3 Zone, Marking a Key Milestone in Global Ecosystem Expansion

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB DAO announced that the AB token will officially be listed on Bitget (bitget.com) in the Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone on March 3. This marks another major milestone in AB DAO's global trading expansion. The listing will not only enhance market liquidity but also drive broader adoption of AB within the Web3 ecosystem.

As a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget remains committed to providing a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience. Recently, it ranked among the top three exchanges on Coingecko, showcasing its strong industry competitiveness and market recognition. AB DAO congratulates Bitget on this achievement and looks forward to deeper collaborations in the Web3 space.

*AB Trading Pair Information*

Deposit Available: Opened

Trading Available: 3 March 2025, 10:00 (UTC)

Withdrawal Available: 4 March 2025, 11:00 (UTC)

Bitget Official Announcement: https://www.bitgetapps.com/support/articles/12560603823396

*AB DAO Ecosystem Continues to Expand*

Users can currently trade $AB on the following exchanges:

HTX (htx.com)

MEXC (mexc.com)

4E (eeee.com)

Bitget (bitget.com) (Coming Soon)

BingX (bingx.com) (Coming Soon)

BitMart (bitmart.com) (Coming Soon)

The $AB listing on Bitget marks another major step in AB DAO's global expansion strategy. Moving forward, AB DAO will continue to integrate with more trading platforms, expand use cases, and accelerate ecosystem development.

Stay Updated on AB DAO

Official Website https://ab.org

Telegram Community https://t.me/Newtonproject

Telegram Channel https://t.me/AB202528

X (Twitter) https://x.com/ABDAO_Global

Discord https://discord.gg/BSbgK6J

Medium https://medium.com@AB.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-to-list-on-bitget-in-the-innovation-and-web3-zone-marking-a-key-milestone-in-global-ecosystem-expansion-302388477.html