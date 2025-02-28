Anzeige
Freitag, 28.02.2025
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
28.02.2025 13:12 Uhr
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

28 February 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 27 February 2025

Total AssetsExcluding current year income and expenses£47.858million
Including current year income and expenses£48.019million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses252.20p
Including current year income and expenses253.05p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)Excluding current year income and expenses253.24p
Including current year income and expenses254.01p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


