Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

28 February 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 27 February 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £47.858million Including current year income and expenses £48.019million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 252.20p Including current year income and expenses 253.05p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 253.24p Including current year income and expenses 254.01p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000