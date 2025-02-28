WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):Earnings: -$10.68 million in Q4 vs. $0.75 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.55 in Q4 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.28 million or $1.63 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.29 per share Revenue: $190.57 million in Q4 vs. $131.65 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX