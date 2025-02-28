OTC Markets Group Welcomes White Pearl Technology Group AB to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced White Pearl Technology Group AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: WPTG; OTCQX: WPTGF), a global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

White Pearl Technology Group AB begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "WPTGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Marco Marangoni, CEO of White Pearl Technology Group, commented: "We are thrilled to begin trading on OTCQX, which represents an important milestone in our growth strategy. This opportunity enhances our visibility within the U.S. investment community and provides a convenient way for North American investors to trade our shares in their local market and currency. As we continue to expand our global footprint, particularly with our strategic focus on the North American market, trading on OTCQX will support our efforts to diversify our shareholder base and increase our international presence."

About White Pearl Technology Group AB

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a global technology company specializing in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 30 countries and a team of more than 650 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com