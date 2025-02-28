WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) initiated its adjusted earnings for the full-year 2025, while raising annual revenue outlook.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.12 to $6.49 per share on net revenues between $756 million and $776 million, up from the prior revenue outlook between $739 million and $759 million.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX