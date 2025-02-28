Odine Announces the Establishment of OdineLabs Inc. in the United States to Strengthen Its Global Presence

ISTANBUL, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global technology partner, takes another significant step in its global expansion journey by establishing OdineLabs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary in the United States. Complementing its existing R&D centers in Istanbul and Izmir, OdineLabs Inc. aims to enhance Odine's R&D capabilities while deepening collaborations with leading global technology companies, further strengthening its strategic position in the global ecosystem.

OdineLabs Inc. is set to not only increase Odine's competitiveness in the U.S. market but also foster strategic partnerships to develop cutting-edge solutions in advanced technology. By reinforcing Odine's presence in the technology ecosystem, this new structure will contribute to the company's vision of pioneering next-generation communication technologies.

As part of the global expansion strategy announced during its IPO, Odine continues to execute its international growth plans with stability and determination. Through OdineLabs Inc., the company is poised to deliver high-value solutions to international markets, taking its global ambitions to the next level.

The leadership of this new entity will be undertaken by Bülent Kaytaz, a distinguished technology leader with a track record of success in Silicon Valley, where he has founded and led two different R&D companies. Currently serving as Odine's Chief Scientist, Bülent Kaytaz has been appointed as the CEO and Board Member of OdineLabs Inc. With over 35 years of international experience in telecommunications and software, he is recognized for his pioneering work in artificial intelligence and 6G technologies.

Odine remains committed to advancing innovation and shaping the future of technology through strategic investments and excellence, reinforcing its position as a global leader in the industry.

Media contact: Harika Nihan Gündem, Head of Marketing, harika.gundem@odine.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630529/Odine_OdineLabs_Global.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/odine-announces-the-establishment-of-odinelabs-inc-in-the-united-states-to-strengthen-its-global-presence-302388554.html