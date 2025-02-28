WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has cut $377 million worth of funding to the UN reproductive and sexual health agency, UNFPA, it was confirmed on Thursday, leading to potentially 'devastating impacts', on women and girls.'At 7 pm on 26 February, UNFPA was informed that nearly all of our grants (48 as of now) with USAID and the US State Department have been terminated,' the UN agency said in a statement.'This decision will have devastating impacts on women and girls and the health and aid workers who serve them in the world's worst humanitarian crises.'The USAID grants were designated to provide critical maternal healthcare, protection from violence, rape treatment and other lifesaving care in humanitarian settings.This includes UNFPA's work to end maternal death, safely deliver babies and address horrific violence faced by women and girls in places like Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine.The UN agency partners with 150 countries to provide access to a wide range of sexual and reproductive health services.Its goal is ending unmet needs for family planning, preventable maternal death, gender-based violence and harmful practices, including child marriage and female genital mutilation, by 2030.'These termination notices include grants for which we had previously received humanitarian waivers, as they were considered lifesaving interventions for the world's most vulnerable women and girls,' UNFPA said.The grants funded programs in countries including Afghanistan, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Mali, Sudan, Syria and its neighbouring countries, as well as Ukraine.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX