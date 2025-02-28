JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, says it made 'unparalleled progress' in providing desperately needed humanitarian aid to families across Gaza Since the ceasefire came into force in the devastated enclave on January 19.Agency teams have worked around the clock to provide services to a people who are overwhelmed following 15 months of constant bombardment, forced displacement, and lack of critical supplies, the agency said in a press release.'Despite every political and logistical challenge to the Agency, UNRWA remains resolute in its mission to provide essential services to families who need them now more than ever,' said Sam Rose, UNRWA's acting director of Gaza Affairs, speaking from an UNRWA health centre in southern Gaza.In October, Israel banned UNRWA from working in Israeli territory and enforcing a no-contact policy between national authorities and agency representatives. The laws took effect in January.In a significant milestone, and in close coordination with other humanitarian partners, UNRWA has now provided food assistance to two million people, or over 90 per cent of the population, helping to bring some improvement to overall food security.The agency has also restored healthcare access to nearly 180,000 people in Khan Younis, Rafah and Gaza City through the re-opening of health centres.The recent polio campaign in Gaza concluded successfully, reaching over 600,000 children under the age of 10, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists at UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.The World Health Organization (WHO) provided supplies to three hospitals and five health partners, benefiting 250,000 people across the Strip. Additionally, WHO supported the expansion of triage and emergency departments in Al-Shifa hospital with tents and 20 extra beds.Children's agency UNICEF has delivered essential health kits, pediatric medicines, and newborn supplies for over 20,000 people at Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza.UN partners have also scaled up food security, distributing 860,000 cooked meals daily - a 10 per cent increase from the previous week.UN says 100,000 children have enrolled in schools in Gaza, marking a return to in-person learning after 16 months of war. A total of 165 public schools have reopened across Gaza.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX