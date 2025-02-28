INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has issued a positive opinion for Jaypirca, a non-covalent Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia who have been previously treated with a BTK inhibitor. The European Commission's decision is expected in the next one to two months.The company noted that Jaypirca has previously received a conditional marketing authorization by the EMA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma who have been previously treated with a BTK inhibitor.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX