PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economy grew more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.Gross domestic product advanced 0.7 percent sequentially, faster than the revised 0.6 percent rise in the third quarter. In the flash report, the GDP growth rate was stable at 0.5 percent.The economy has been expanding since the fourth quarter of 2023.The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption expenditure rose 1.5 percent, while government expenditure dropped by 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation dropped 1.5 percent.On a yearly basis, GDP growth accelerated to 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter from 1.4 percent in the previous quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate was 1.6 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX