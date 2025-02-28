Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.02.2025 14:54 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

28 February 2025

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

London, UK, 28 February 2025 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Richard Hill hereby announces that it has 60,172,711 ordinary shares of £0.006 each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 60,172,711 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Richmond Hill Resources Plc take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

Aquis Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited


+44 (0) 20 7220 9794

Aquis Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited


+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Joint Broker

Clear Capital Limited
Bob Robers

+44 (0) 20 3869 6080


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.