BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Corrects headline, first and second paragraphsInflation expectations among euro area consumers eased in January, the Consumer Expectations Survey from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.Inflation expectations for the coming year softened to 2.6 percent in January from 2.8 percent in December. Meanwhile, expectations for three years ahead remained unchanged at 2.4 percent.The survey revealed that uncertainty about inflation expectations over the next twelve months remained unchanged, for the sixth consecutive time, at its lowest level since February 2022.Consumers' nominal income growth expectations over the coming twelve months decreased to 0.9 percent in January from 1.1 percent in December, the survey showed.Economic growth expectations for the next twelve months were less negative as it improved to -1.1 percent from -1.3 percent.Further, consumers continued to expect the future unemployment rate to be only slightly higher than the perceived current unemployment rate. The rate is seen at 9.9 percent, indicating a broadly stable labor market.Consumers expected the price of their home to increase 3.0 percent over the next twelve months, which was slightly above 2.9 percent estimated in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX