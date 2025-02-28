Fungies Lion's Mane and Cordyceps Mushroom Gummies achieve Informed Sport Certification

When an athlete sees the Informed Sport logo on Fungies packaging, they can be assured every single batch has been tested and has undergone our robust certification process.

Fungies is happy to announce that their Lion's Mane and Cordyceps Mushroom Gummies are now certified with the Informed Sport program. Informed Sport certification provides the highest level of quality assurance by testing every batch for substances banned in sport.

Fungies is happy to announce that their Lion's Mane and Cordyceps Mushroom Gummies are now certified with the Informed Sport program.

At Fungies, we're redefining how functional mushrooms fit into everyday wellness routines. Our Lion's Mane and Cordyceps Mushroom Gummies are not only delicious and easy to enjoy, but they're also designed to boost focus, energy, and endurance - making them the perfect companion for athletes across all sports.

"As former athletes ourselves, we deeply understand how critical it is to have absolute trust in what you consume," said Rob Kaufman, Co-Founder at Fungies. "That's why we've gone above and beyond with our commitment to clean, safe, and effective products. We aim to support your training, performance, and recovery so you can focus on achieving your best."

Developed in 2008, Informed Sport is a global banned substance testing program designed to provide elite athletes with the assurance that the supplements they're using are tested to the highest of standards. All certified products are tested for over 285 substances banned in sport using ISO/IEC 17025 accredited methods, the standard within the supplement industry.

"Achieving certification with Informed Sport showcases a brand's dedication to providing a high-quality product for their customers, said INFORMED's Head of Global Business Development Paul Klinger. "When an athlete sees the Informed Sport logo on Fungies packaging, they can be assured every single batch has been tested and has undergone our robust certification process. Along with banned substance testing, we also perform a manufacturing assessment and raw material check to further minimize the risk of banned substance contamination."

For more information on Informed Sport, please visit sport.wetestyoutrust.com.

About BRAND

At Fungies, we pack all the health benefits of functional mushrooms into gummies, tinctures, and drink mixes that are easy to incorporate into your daily routine.

About INFORMED

The INFORMED brands are global quality assurance and certification programs designed for the sports and dietary supplement industry. The programs, including Informed Sport, Informed Choice, Informed Protein, Informed Manufacturer, and Informed Ingredient, are members of LGC ASSURE - which brings together four of LGC's leading brands to provide a connected series of supply chain assurance solutions.

For more information on these programs visit www.wetestyoutrust.com.

