BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 09.00 A.M. ET).In the GreenInteractive Strength Inc. (TRNR) is up over 30% at $2.00. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) is up over 15% at $2.00. Impact BioMedical Inc. (IBO) is up over 14% at $1.77. Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is up over 13% at $115.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) is up over 11% at $61.00. ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) is up over 10% at $3.15. Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) is up over 9% at $7.53. Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is up over 8% at $23.75. Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) is up over 8% at $6.51. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) is up over 7% at $1.22.In the RedDocGo Inc. (DCGO) is down over 26% at $2.89. Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) is down over 25% at $2.03. DLocal Limited (DLO) is down over 24% at $10.35. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is down over 23% at $4.05. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) is down over 22% at $31.16. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) is down over 17% at $17.95. PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) is down over 17% at $11.50. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) is down over 15% at $4.15. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) is down over 14% at $16.96. Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) is down over 13% at $2.68.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX