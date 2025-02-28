iQuanti: 5 Tips for Opening Your First Banking Account

Opening your first banking account is an exciting milestone - like landing your first job or passing your driver's test. But with so many options available, choosing where to apply can also feel daunting.

These simple tips can help you find an account that fits your needs and begin your banking journey with confidence.

1. Start with a checking account

A checking account is a bank account used for everyday financial tasks, such as:

Depositing your paycheck

Withdrawing cash from an ATM

Using a debit card to make purchases in-store or online

Setting up recurring payments for bills

A checking account can also help you save time, protect your money from theft and access additional financial services - like loans - that you may find useful.

While you might want to consider opening additional accounts in the future, these features make a basic checking account a great option for banking beginners.

2. Decide how important a physical branch is to you

When choosing your first checking account, knowing whether you prefer a bank you can visit in person could help you quickly narrow down your options.

Many banks have physical locations, called branches, where you can speak with a representative, make deposits and withdrawals or apply for additional banking services like loans. These traditional banks also tend to offer online services through mobile apps or web portals.

However, some modern banks operate exclusively online. You can still complete the same tasks with your checking account but will need to access customer service by phone or online rather than in person. You may still be able to make cash deposits, but the process may differ, depending on the bank.

3. Compare fees

Each bank has its own rules - and fee schedules - for checking accounts.

Most banks charge a monthly maintenance fee, but the amount can vary. Some banks may waive the monthly maintenance fee if you keep a certain amount of money, called a minimum monthly balance, in your account from month to month.

Different banks also approach overdrafts differently. Some banks may not allow you to spend more money than you have in your checking account. Others may allow you to overdraft up to a certain dollar amount but will charge a fee if you do. Understanding a bank's overdraft policy before opening an account may help you avoid unwanted charges.

4. Consider setting up direct deposit

If you receive a regular paycheck or government benefit, you might choose to have it put directly in your checking account through direct deposit. This could allow faster access to your money than depositing a paper check, which is at risk of getting lost or stolen. Direct deposit can also help you avoid check-cashing fees.

Another way to save - some banks also waive the monthly service fee if you direct deposit a certain amount of money each month.

5. Prepare before applying

Most banks have similar requirements for applying for a checking account. Generally, you'll need to be 18 years old. If you're under 18, you could open a joint checking account with a parent or legal guardian. Some banks also offer age-specific account types that include special features, such as a student checking account.

No matter which checking account you choose, you'll likely need to provide:

Two forms of government-issued ID

A completed application

An initial deposit (the minimum amount varies by bank)

If you want to set up direct deposit, the depositor's information could also be useful.

Making the most of your new checking account

Once you've opened your first checking account, you can make the most of it by downloading your bank's mobile app to check your balance, make deposits and more on-the-go. Some banks also offer additional features, such as built-in budgeting tools and account alerts. You can use these to take your next steps toward a strong financial future.

