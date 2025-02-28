Cosmetic Polymer Ingredients Market Size to Become Worth US$ 11.59 billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, cosmetic polymer ingredients market Share is expected to reach US$ 11.59 billion by 2031 from US$ 7.86 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.0%. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The cosmetic polymer ingredients market comprises its analysis based on an array of applications of these ingredients.

For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Cosmetic Polymer Ingredients Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00039365/

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The Cosmetic polymers are incorporated into various routinely used personal care and cosmetic products. Various types of polymers used in cosmetics are polyethylene glycol, acrylic acid-based, vinyl acetate, silicone, cellulose, collagen, pectin, xanthan gum, and chitosan. Rising Sales of Beauty Products Through E-Commerce: The emergence of e-commerce has transformed the shopping experience for people looking to purchase beauty products. The burgeoning penetration of smartphones and the internet, the increasing purchasing power of consumers, rising access to reliable emerging technologies, and the convenience provided by online retail shopping platforms are bolstering the e-commerce industry. As per the US Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, estimated sales of US retail e-commerce in the first quarter of 2024, adjusted for seasonal variation, was US$ 289.2 billion, indicating a 2.1% rise from the sales recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. With the rise in the e-commerce sector, the consumption of beauty products is also growing, in turn driving the cosmetic polymer ingredients market growth. Strategic Initiatives by Key Market Players: Key manufacturers operating in the cosmetic polymer ingredients market are investing significantly in strategic development initiatives such as product innovations, research and development, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansions to attract a broad customer base and enhance their market position. In June 2023, Solvay SA announced the launch of Naternal, bio-based biodegradable polymers for biodegradable by-design hair and skin care solutions. Such strategic initiatives by key market players to acquire other enterprises, introduce innovative products, and expand their current production capacities are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the cosmetic polymer ingredients market during the forecast period. Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. North America is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00039365/

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the cosmetic polymer ingredients market is segmented into polyethylene glycol, acrylic acid-based, vinyl acetate, silicone, cellulose, collagen, pectin, xanthan gum, chitosan, and others. The silicone segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By category, the cosmetic polymer ingredients market is segmented into natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic. The synthetic segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By function, the cosmetic polymer ingredients market is segmented into rheology modifiers, stabilizers, emulsifiers, film formers, conditioning agents, and others. The rheology modifier segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By application, the cosmetic polymer ingredients market is segmented into skincare, hair care, makeup, and others. The skincare segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

The cosmetic polymer ingredients market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the cosmetic polymer ingredients market include SNF, Cargill Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Co, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Ashland Inc, Solvay SA, Arkema SA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Sensient Technologies Corp, The Lubrizol Corporation, SOPHIM IBERIA S.L., Derypol, and 3V Sigma S.p.A.

Trending Topics: Consumer preference for naturally sourced products, high demand for natural polymer ingredients, etc.

Global Headlines on Cosmetic Polymer Ingredients

Clariant completed the acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Clariant & Polygal AG to extend natural rheology modifier options to personal care formulators

BASF invests in capacity expansion for cosmetic ingredients in Düsseldorf

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Cosmetic Polymer Ingredients Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00039365/

Conclusion

The increasing demand for personal care products and cosmetics, and the rising sales of beauty products through e-commerce are the factors propelling the growth of the cosmetic polymer ingredients market. The emergence of e-commerce has transformed the shopping experience for people looking to purchase beauty products. E-commerce businesses are flourishing with the noticeable penetration of smartphones and the internet, surging purchasing power of consumers, rising access to emerging technologies, and the convenience provided by online retail shopping platforms. With this, the reach and popularity of various beauty products are increasing rapidly among the masses, bolstering their demand. Further, various strategic initiatives by key market players to acquire other enterprises, introduce innovative products, and expand their current production capacities are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the cosmetic polymer ingredients market during the forecast period.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Related Report Titles:

Polymer Ingredients Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031)

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, and Forecast till 2031

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Outlook, Geography, Dynamics, and Strategic Insights by 2031

Cosmetic Oils Market Key Players Analysis, and Growth Forecast by 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/cosmetic-polymer-ingredients-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cosmetic-polymer-ingredients-market-size-to-become-worth-us-11-59-billion-by-2031--exclusive-report-by-the-insight-partners-302388385.html