Admirals Group AS Unaudited Financial Results for 12 months of 2024

Despite lower client activity, Admirals Group AS delivered resilient trading income and positive EBITDA through effective cost control measures.

• The Group's net trading income decreased by 6% to EUR 38.4 million (2023: EUR 40.9 million), being supported by higher volatility on the financial markets.

• The Group's total operating expenses decreased by 16% to EUR 42.4 million (2023: EUR 50.3 million) as a result of cost optimisation efforts.

• EBITDA was EUR 0.9 million (2023: EUR -6.5 million).

• Net loss was EUR -1.6 million (2023: EUR -9.7 million).

Although the income was supported by higher volatility in financial markets, Group's cost optimisation effort was partly muted due to voluntary suspension of new client registrations in the Cyprus based operating company Admirals Europe Ltd. This company acts as the primary service entity of the Group in the EU which is one of the core markets for the Group's business. The suspension started in April 2024 is voluntary and temporary in nature and it was necessary to allow for the implementation of required technical and organisational measures to ensure satisfactory alignment of Group's product governance efforts with objectives and needs of it's European clients. At the same time other Group entities continued to carry out their services uninterrupted as usual.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 31.12.2024 31.12.2023 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 41,607 41,025 Due from investment companies 18,736 18,961 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,228 5,062 Loans and receivables 8,315 4,772 Inventories 665 311 Other assets 2,092 2,137 Tangible fixed assets 1,359 1,950 Right-of-use assets 2,541 2,603 Intangible assets 3,304 5,147 Total assets 79,847 81,968





Liabilities



Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 334 224 Liabilities and accruals 3,326 4,318 Deferred tax liability 0 1 Subordinated debt securities 4,103 4,102 Lease liabilities 2,818 2,894 Total liabilities 10,581 11,539





Equity



Share capital 250 250 Own shares -456 -315 Statutory reserve capital 25 25 Currency translation reserve 30 -834 Retained earnings 69,417 71,276 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 69,266 70,402 Non-controlling interest 0 27 Total equity 69,266 70,429 Total liabilities and equity 79,847 81,968

Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros) 2024 2023 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 40,653 46,276 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 1,408 2,134 Brokerage and commission fee expense -3,558 -5,118 Other trading activity related income 489 412 Other trading activity related expense -583 -2,768 Net income from trading 38,409 40,936 Other income similar to interest 947 171 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 424 900 Interest expense -472 -496 Other income 3,004 741 Other expenses -233 -185 Net losses on exchange rate changes -1,016 -984 Profit / (loss) from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -444 61 Personnel expenses -13,394 -15,231 Operating expenses -25,412 -31,875 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -2,594 -2,310 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -787 -837 (Loss) before income tax -1,568 -9,109 Income tax -24 -616 (Loss) for the reporting period -1,592 -9,725 Other comprehensive income / (loss):



Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss:



Currency translation adjustment 864 -165 Total other comprehensive income / (loss) for the reporting period 864 -165 Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the reporting period -728 -9,890 Net (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent -1,592 -9,746 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest 0 21 (Loss) for the reporting period -1,592 -9,725 Total comprehensive (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent -728 -9,911 Total comprehensive income attributable non- controlling interest 0 21 Total comprehensive (loss) for the reporting period -728 -9,890 Basic and diluted earnings per share -0.65 -3.95

Additional information:

Lauri Reinberg

Chief financial officer of Admirals Group AS

lauri.reinberg@admiralmarkets.com

+372 6309 300

https://www.admirals.group/