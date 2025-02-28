Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
28.02.25
15:29 Uhr
1,250 Euro
-0,030
-2,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2501,53019:00
Dow Jones News
28.02.2025 18:33 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Feb-2025 / 16:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
28 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               28 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      204,433 
Highest price paid per share:         107.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          105.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 106.5097p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 320,675,642 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (320,675,642) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      106.5097p                    204,433

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
335              105.00          10:35:38         00325136792TRLO1     XLON 
3665              105.00          10:48:45         00325137275TRLO1     XLON 
40000             106.00          11:59:06         00325140687TRLO1     XLON 
2409              106.00          12:18:10         00325141272TRLO1     XLON 
803              106.00          12:18:10         00325141273TRLO1     XLON 
1333              106.00          12:18:10         00325141274TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.50          12:19:41         00325141305TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.50          12:20:16         00325141310TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.50          12:22:04         00325141345TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.50          12:39:19         00325141859TRLO1     XLON 
725              106.50          12:39:19         00325141860TRLO1     XLON 
779              106.50          12:39:19         00325141861TRLO1     XLON 
398              106.00          13:18:03         00325143217TRLO1     XLON 
698              106.00          13:18:03         00325143218TRLO1     XLON 
1364              106.00          13:18:03         00325143219TRLO1     XLON 
820              106.00          13:18:03         00325143220TRLO1     XLON 
820              106.00          13:18:03         00325143221TRLO1     XLON 
881              106.00          13:18:03         00325143227TRLO1     XLON 
4100              106.00          13:18:06         00325143229TRLO1     XLON 
4274              106.00          13:19:29         00325143273TRLO1     XLON 
1547              106.00          13:20:16         00325143313TRLO1     XLON 
2842              106.00          13:20:16         00325143314TRLO1     XLON 
1309              106.00          13:25:18         00325143485TRLO1     XLON 
1400              106.00          13:25:18         00325143486TRLO1     XLON 
1562              106.00          13:25:18         00325143487TRLO1     XLON 
854              106.00          13:25:18         00325143488TRLO1     XLON 
2410              106.00          13:25:18         00325143489TRLO1     XLON 
700              105.50          13:30:35         00325143816TRLO1     XLON 
787              105.50          13:30:35         00325143813TRLO1     XLON 
1400              105.50          13:30:35         00325143814TRLO1     XLON 
1813              105.50          13:30:35         00325143815TRLO1     XLON 
109              105.50          13:32:49         00325143867TRLO1     XLON 
538              105.50          13:32:49         00325143868TRLO1     XLON 
21               106.00          13:35:49         00325143978TRLO1     XLON 
805              106.00          13:35:49         00325143979TRLO1     XLON 
778              106.00          13:35:49         00325143980TRLO1     XLON 
1654              106.00          13:35:49         00325143981TRLO1     XLON 
5916              106.00          13:35:49         00325143982TRLO1     XLON 
2916              106.00          13:35:49         00325143983TRLO1     XLON 
11               106.00          13:35:49         00325143984TRLO1     XLON 
1596              106.00          13:35:49         00325143985TRLO1     XLON 
1417              106.00          13:35:49         00325143986TRLO1     XLON 
500              106.00          13:35:49         00325143987TRLO1     XLON 
1365              106.00          13:35:49         00325143988TRLO1     XLON 
2426              106.00          13:44:05         00325144211TRLO1     XLON 
1999              106.00          13:44:05         00325144212TRLO1     XLON 
1203              106.00          13:44:05         00325144213TRLO1     XLON 
1102              106.00          13:44:14         00325144221TRLO1     XLON 
798              106.00          13:44:14         00325144220TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.50          14:41:09         00325147565TRLO1     XLON 
400              106.50          14:41:09         00325147566TRLO1     XLON 
2009              107.00          14:58:02         00325148394TRLO1     XLON 
4017              107.00          15:00:34         00325148532TRLO1     XLON 
1991              107.00          15:00:34         00325148529TRLO1     XLON 
851              107.00          15:00:34         00325148530TRLO1     XLON 
1086              107.00          15:00:34         00325148531TRLO1     XLON 
1337              107.00          15:00:36         00325148537TRLO1     XLON 
2063              107.00          15:00:36         00325148538TRLO1     XLON 
196              107.00          15:00:38         00325148539TRLO1     XLON 
1264              107.00          15:01:52         00325148625TRLO1     XLON 
172              107.00          15:02:15         00325148634TRLO1     XLON 
1188              107.00          15:02:31         00325148640TRLO1     XLON 
47               107.00          15:03:40         00325148677TRLO1     XLON 
1159              107.00          15:03:40         00325148678TRLO1     XLON 
1130              107.00          15:04:40         00325148702TRLO1     XLON 
65               107.00          15:04:43         00325148703TRLO1     XLON 
1483              107.00          15:04:51         00325148706TRLO1     XLON 
692              107.00          15:04:51         00325148708TRLO1     XLON 
223              107.00          15:04:51         00325148709TRLO1     XLON 
1041              107.00          15:04:51         00325148710TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2025 11:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.