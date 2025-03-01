Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Electronic Caregiver and Samsung Highlight Addison Care: AI-Powered Virtual Home Care and Remote Patient Monitoring at HIMSS 2025

Transforming Senior Living and Long-Term Care with AI-Driven Virtual Home Care at HIMSS 2025

Revolutionizing Care for Older Adults, Patients, and Family Caregivers with 24/7 Engagement and Support. Electronic Caregiver and Samsung Electronics America are proud to showcase cutting-edge Virtual Care at HIMSS 2025, introducing Addison Care-a 3D Virtual Caregiver designed to deliver round-the-clock engagement and support in the home. Addressing the global challenge of chronic conditions, aging populations, and caregiving demands, Addison Care empowers older adults, patients, and family caregivers. Addison delivers personalized, AI-driven solutions for long-term care management, mental and physical health support, and companionship to overcome social isolation and depression-the silent killer.

Today, over 2.7 billion people worldwide live with multiple chronic conditions, with 42% of Americans affected by illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and respiratory disorders. These conditions often lead to mental health struggles, with social isolation and depression exacerbating the toll on patients and families. Treatment adherence remains a critical issue, with 50% of care plan failures linked to missed medications, vitals monitoring, or lifestyle adjustments-the most common challenges in the home. Addison Care, now integrated with Samsung's cutting-edge devices, offers a scalable, transformative solution.

Addison Care: Virtual Home Care Redefines Remote Patient Monitoring

As demonstrated on Samsung tablets, mobile devices, and smart home ecosystems, Addison Care operates 24/7 to provide:

Vitals Reminders and Medication Management: Ensures adherence to care plans with automated prompts and oversight.

24/7 Emergency Response and Physician-on-Demand: Immediate access to help and virtual consultations when needed.

Mental and Physical Health Support: Combats social isolation and depression with companionship while offering education, entertainment, fitness routines and physical therapy guidance.

Cognitive Support: Special features enhance memory, focus, and motor skills for aging adults or those with cognitive decline.

Early Identification and Preventative Care monitors health changes for faster, more accurate interventions and improved coordination with healthcare providers.

Showcased at HIMSS 2025, Addison Care integrates with Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch7, featuring FDA-approved vitals monitoring and Samsung's secure hardware and software ecosystem, delivering a seamless Virtual Home Care experience. Addison's unique 3D visual interface offers the power of patient education, demonstration, and a captivating user experience to improve utilization, overcoming engagement challenges with fewer apps and devices. Use and engagement are often required to capture desired data points or to meet billable compliance for Medicare-reimbursed applications.

A Holistic Approach to Long-Term Care

With 55 million aging adults and 53 million family caregivers in the U.S. alone, the need for innovative care solutions has never been greater. Addison Care, enhanced by Samsung, supports the entire care journey-from home to clinic-through:

Round-the-Clock Engagement: Interactive scenes, gamified tasks, and personalized activities celebrate holidays, birthdays, and daily routines, fostering connection and joy.

Continuous Health Monitoring: Tracks vitals and behaviors to identify issues early, driving preventative care and treatment adherence.

Companionship and Connectivity: This feature reduces isolation with meaningful interaction while connecting users to TeleCare coaches, nurses, and on-demand physicians.

Personalized and Inclusive Design

Addison Care is tailored to diverse needs, supporting multiple languages, cultural preferences, and health conditions. Configurations serve homes, senior living communities, hospitals, and home care providers, ensuring accessibility and effectiveness for all.

Innovative Features for Engagement and Wellness.

Addison Care brings homes to life with interactive objects, musical instruments, and surprises while offering fitness programs, cognitive exercises, and companionship to enhance the quality of life and functional independence.

Leadership Perspectives

Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver, Inc., states, "Addison Care, enhanced by Samsung, redefines Virtual Home Care with unmatched engagement and life-changing daily support. At HIMSS 2025, we're showcasing how this technology drives earlier, faster, and more accurate interventions for long-term health outcomes and improved quality of life."

Visit Us at HIMSS 2025

Experience Addison Care live at HIMSS 2025 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV, and see how this partnership is shaping the future of Virtual Home Care. Attendees can meet Addison at Samsung's Booth #2537

About Electronic Caregiver:

Electronic Caregiver, Inc. is a leading digital health technology and services company dedicated to transforming care for aging and chronically ill individuals worldwide. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the company pioneers innovative telehealth solutions, including Addison, the AI-driven 3D Virtual Caregiver. By integrating advanced technology-such as real-time health monitoring, medication management, and personalized support-with a patient-centric approach, Electronic Caregiver empowers individuals to live healthier, more independent lives while enhancing caregiver efficacy. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Electronic Caregiver partners with global leaders like Samsung, Intel, and AWS to deliver scalable, cutting-edge care solutions.

Contact Information

Travis Luevano

Director, Digital Marketing

media@ecg-hq.com

(575) 649-7808

SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire