Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2025) - Visit Stockholm Precision Tools at Booth #441 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Stockholm Precision Tools

Stockholm Precision Tools (SPT) has been developing high-precision tools for the mining industry for thirty years. With cutting-edge technology, SPT helps major companies ensure quality control, reduce costs and maintain precision standards in exploration mining projects worldwide. From March 2 to 5, SPT will participate in PDAC, the largest mining and mineral exploration convention in Canada and one of the most important global industry events, bringing together key industry players to showcase StructMaster, its latest innovation for oriented core structural logging that transforms geological analysis in mining. At an exclusive event, on March 2 at 3:00 PM in Room 204 - Level 200 of the North Building, Metro Convention Center, PDAC attendees will be able to witness the global launch of StructMaster. This launch complements SPT's product portfolio, which includes tools for rig alignment, directional surveying and core orientation.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

