C2 Blockchain Inc. Applauds Trump Administration's Decision to Add Ethereum and Cardano to U.S. Reserves, Strengthening Digital Asset Legitimacy

C2 Blockchain, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBLO), a forward-thinking leader in blockchain and cryptocurrency investments, fully supports the Trump administration's decision to add Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) to the U.S. national reserves. This groundbreaking move signals growing institutional confidence in digital assets and validates blockchain technology as a cornerstone of the future financial system.



A Milestone for Cryptocurrency Adoption

As an early advocate for Ethereum and Cardano, C2 Blockchain, Inc. recognizes this policy shift as a defining moment in the mainstream acceptance of blockchain-based assets. By incorporating ETH and ADA into the national reserves, the U.S. government acknowledges their intrinsic value, innovative capabilities, and potential role in the global digital economy.

"Ethereum and Cardano are more than just cryptocurrencies-they are the foundation of a decentralized financial future,"said Levi Jacobson, CEO of C2 Blockchain, Inc. "This decision further legitimizes our strategy of accumulating ETH and ADA as core corporate assets, reinforcing the importance of blockchain technology in institutional finance."

Aligning with C2 Blockchain's Investment Strategy

C2 Blockchain, Inc. has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of cryptocurrency adoption by accumulating Ethereum and Cardano as long-term assets. Inspired by MicroStrategy's Bitcoin model, the company reinvests mining profits to expand its ETH holdings while also making significant investments in Cardano's ecosystem. Ethereum is widely recognized as the backbone of Web3, powering smart contracts, DeFi applications, and enterprise blockchain solutions.



C2 Blockchain's ETH-first investment approach aligns with its belief in Ethereum's long-term value and institutional adoption. Meanwhile, Cardano, with its highly scalable and energy-efficient blockchain infrastructure, offers a research-driven, proof-of-stake mechanism that serves as a sustainable foundation for future blockchain applications. C2 Blockchain's recent acquisition of ADA reflects its confidence in the asset's long-term growth potential.

"The Trump administration's recognition of ETH and ADA as reserve assets affirms our investment thesis," Jacobson added. "As the U.S. embraces blockchain technology, we anticipate greater regulatory clarity, increased adoption, and a stronger foundation for the digital economy."

This policy shift directly benefits C2 Blockchain, Inc. by enhancing the value proposition of its core holdings, creating new opportunities for corporate expansion, and attracting institutional partners. As Ethereum and Cardano gain recognition as national reserve assets, their perceived stability and value are expected to rise, strengthening C2 Blockchain's financial position and bolstering investor confidence.

With the U.S. government's endorsement of these assets, institutional investors and financial firms will likely accelerate their involvement in the blockchain space, increasing opportunities for C2 Blockchain to establish strategic partnerships and expand its market presence. As regulatory frameworks evolve in response to this decision, C2 Blockchain stands to benefit from reduced uncertainty, allowing the company to scale operations with greater confidence and efficiency.

Additionally, the company's strategy of reinvesting mining profits into Ethereum and Cardano aligns seamlessly with this national policy, reinforcing its treasury reserves and compounding long-term financial stability. By positioning itself at the forefront of blockchain adoption, C2 Blockchain is not just investing in digital assets but actively shaping the future of decentralized finance and corporate treasury management.

About C2 Blockchain, Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. is a blockchain and cryptocurrency investment company focused on strategic digital asset accumulation, mining operations, and Web3 adoption. By leveraging innovative investment models, C2 Blockchain aims to drive institutional cryptocurrency adoption and build long-term value in the decentralized economy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

CONTACT:

C2 Blockchain, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: Info@c2blockchain.com

Website: https://c2blockchain.com/

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire