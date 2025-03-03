SYSTECH Berhad: SYSTECH Achieves 197% Revenue Growth in Q3 Fy2025, Records Highest Profit in the Year

Systech Bhd. ("Systech"), a deep-rooted digital solutions provider, is pleased to announce the financial results for the third quarter ended 31 December 2024 ("Q3 FY2025"). Systech recorded a revenue of RM23.998 million for Q3 FY2025, representing an 197% increase compared to approximately RM8.082 million in Q3 FY2024, marking near threefold growth.

Systech Berhad

The cumulative revenue for the first nine months of FY2025 shows a growth approximately 200%, as compared to the same period last year. this remarkable growth was largely driven by the expansion of its Corporate Solutions segment, supported by ongoing business development initiatives and the successful integration of recent strategic acquisitions. These efforts have enhanced the Group's capabilities in AI-driven solutions and digital corporate services, reinforcing its market position and growth trajectory.

For the current quarter, Systech achieved significant turnaround in Profit Before Tax ("PBT") to RM1.165 million as compared to a Loss Before Tax ("LBT") of RM0.943 million recorded in the preceding year corresponding quarter ("Q3 FY2024"). This represents a substantial increase in profitability, translating from the company's effectiveness in business restructuring and strategy.

Quarter-on-quarter, Systech's performance in Q3 FY2025 demonstrated a strong rebound, with revenue increasing by 41% from RM17.022 million in the immediate preceding quarter ("Q2 FY2025") to RM23.998 million in the current quarter, driven by higher contributions from the Corporate Solutions segment. Moreover, Systech reported a significant increase in PBT, surging to RM1.165 million from RM0.376 million in Q2 FY2025.

Commenting on the results, Dato Derrick Hooi Jia Hao, Group Managing Director of Systech Bhd., said, "This quarter's strong revenue growth of 197% and our significant turnaround to profitability underscore the effectiveness of our strategic acquisitions and operational expansion. The successful integration of TalentCloud AI Sdn Bhd and Wilstech Sdn Bhd has strengthened our Corporate Solutions segment, which remains the key driver of our growth. Archiving largest single quarter PBT in recent years, is a testament to the synergies realised from these acquisitions and the increasing demand for our AI-driven digital solutions."

He added, "Moving forward, we remain committed to expanding our capabilities in AI, digital automation, and data centre solutions. Our recent Memorandum of Collaboration ("MoC") with Permodalan Kedah Berhad ("PKB") and Tujuh Warisan Sdn. Bhd. ("TWSB") to explore Hi-Tech industries including AI Data Center is another strategic move that will position Systech as a key enabler in Malaysia's digital transformation."

To recap, Systech has recently signed a MoC with PKB and TWSB, marking a strategic initiative to drive AI-powered data centre development, technology parks, and green energy projects in Kedah. Under the agreement, PKB will facilitate government grants, incentives, and regulatory approvals, while Systech will leverage its expertise to integrate AI solutions such as high-performance computing ("HPC"), cloud computing, and blockchain-based security systems into the infrastructure. TWSB will oversee project implementation and attract foreign investments to ensure long-term viability. This collaboration aligns with Malaysia's National Artificial Intelligence Office ("NAIO") objectives and is expected to accelerate digital adoption, strengthen AI capabilities, and position Systech at the forefront of Malaysia's digital economy.

As at 5:00 P.M., 26 February 2025, the share price of Systech Bhd. closed at RM0.255, representing a market capitalisation of RM164.3 million.

ABOUT SYSTECH BHD

Systech Bhd. is a Malaysia-based investment holding company operating through three primary segments: Corporate solution, Cybersecurity and e-Logistics. The corporate solution segments include Digital Transformation and Automation via artificial intelligence ("AI") and Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Internet of Things ("IoT") and Human Capital Management ("HCM") solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.systech.asia/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Systech Bhd.

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: SYSTECH Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire