Puck is turning the act of eating into an act of giving this Ramadan with 'Recipe for Change' initiative

Bringing six authentic, home-cooked dishes from Lebanese moms to top Lebanese restaurants in the UAE and KSA

50% of the sales from each order in the UAE will be donated to support affected Lebanese families through a partnership with Dubai Cares

DUBAI, UAE, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Puck announced today the launch of 'Recipe for Change', a Ramadan initiative aimed at empowering Lebanese women while celebrating Lebanon's rich culinary heritage. In collaboration with Dubai Cares and renowned food critic Anthony Rahayel, the initiative introduces six traditional home-cooked dishes, crafted by Lebanese women, to leading Lebanese restaurants across the UAE and KSA. As part of this initiative, 50% of the proceeds from each dish sold in the UAE will be donated to support affected Lebanese families, reinforcing Puck's commitment to being a true ally to mothers in the region by supporting women's well-being and driving meaningful change in society.

In the wake of the conflict in Lebanon at the end of 2024, many families-particularly women and children-have faced immense hardship, with displacement and loss of homes disrupting their lives. Through 'Recipe for Change', Puck is offering these women a platform to share their culinary creations while also supporting affected Lebanese families. For the second year in a row, Puck partnered with Rahayel to find and select six women to participate in this life-changing initiative.

From March 1 until March 31, 2025, Lebanese diaspora and lovers of Lebanese cuisine now have an opportunity to make a tangible difference-simply by dining in or ordering online for Iftar, Suhoor or any meal of the day at Abdul Wahab, Al Safadi, Kaak Al Manara, Manarit Beirut, Habib Beirut, Mosaic and Karam Beirut branches across the UAE.

Mahitab Hamed, Marketing Vice President at Arla Foods, said: "As a brand with purpose at its core, Puck is committed to uplifting communities and championing women. Recipe for Change is a testament to this mission, honouring the culinary traditions of remarkable Lebanese mothers supporting affected Lebanese families."

The six authentic dishes featured in the campaign include Zenkol, Mouhalibiya, Macaroni bi Crème, Spinach and Cheese Fatayer, Kebbet Batata with Cheese, and Cheese Maamoul. These recipes have been lovingly shared by the talented women behind them: Ibtihaj, Fidaa, Viviane, Nada, Amani, and Feryal. Through this initiative, their voices and culinary legacies are given the opportunity to be celebrated and shared with the world. The collaboration with Anthony Rahayel, whose passion for Lebanese food and culture, helped connect these women to renowned restaurants across the UAE, will also see Awani Restaurant in KSA adding these special dishes to their menu, ensuring the stories reach a wider audience beyond the UAE.

As Ramadan approaches, Puck invites everyone to join in the 'Recipe for Change' initiative. Every dish ordered is more than just a meal-it's a chance to sustain a family and make a lasting impact on the rebuilding of Lebanon.

