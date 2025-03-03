Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Pilot Mountain - Significant Drilling Results

Desert Scheelite: Further Very High-Grade Tungsten & Silver Results

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF)('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company'), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce further drillhole assay results from the Company's ongoing drilling campaign at its 100% owned Pilot Mountain tungsten Project ("Pilot Mountain" or the "Project") located in Nevada, USA.

Laboratory assay results from drill core samples have been received from the next batch of drillholes at the Desert Scheelite zone covering PM24-029 to PM24-039 (Table 1) with some further very high-grade tungsten and silver results being intersected (Table 2). To date, 51 drillholes have been completed.

The final planned drillholes into Desert Scheelite will be completed in the following weeks following which attention will be turned to geotechnical drilling to support the planned pre-feasibility study. The Company is also finalising the first ever geological model for the Gunmetal zone with drillholes to planned thereafter. Guardian has also received a Notice Level permit which allows for the excavation of 20 drill pads at the Project's 'Garnet' tungsten-copper-silver-zinc zone. Finally, preliminary drill planning is underway to target the newly discovered mineralised copper breccia zone within the Porphyry South target area located immediately south of Desert Scheelite.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"As the need for a domestic U.S. mined source of tungsten continues to accelerate, we are pleased to able to produce another positive set of drilling results from the ongoing Pilot Mountain drilling campaign.

"Our Nevada based operating team is working hard to complete the final few Desert Scheelite drillholes, following the completion of which, they will commence work on the geotechnical drillholes to support the Project's pre-feasibility study. Work is also being progressed at the Project's Garnet and Gunmetal zones which host polymetallic tungsten-silver-copper-zinc mineralisation very similar to what is found at Desert Scheelite. We consider these as being low-hanging fruit targets given the historical widely-spaced drilling which uncovered significant intervals of skarn-style polymetallic mineralisation.

"We are also pleased to report that initial preparations are now underway for the Company's first ever boots on the ground work programme at Tempiute and we anticipate providing an update to the market covering more details in short order.

"As work progresses across our Nevada-based tungsten portfolio, the push to secure domestic supplies of critical and defence-related metals only strengthens the strategic positioning of Guardian Metal Resources within the U.S. and abroad."

Desert Scheelite Highlights:

Of significance within this particular batch of results is the mineralised widths (>0.10% WO3) encountered throughout several holes as well as the intersection of multiple broad mineralised intervals. These include mineralised 14.2m and 7.8m intervals in PM24-029, 19.4m and 27m intervals in PM24-031, 18.5m and 18.2m intervals in PM24-038 as well as multiple others throughout the holes reported herein

Some of the most significant individual silver results from the 2024/2025 drilling programme were received from this batch of results including 434g/t (PM24-034), 345g/t (PM24-038), and two 355g/t Ag results from PM24-038.

Drillhole PM24-034 highlight downhole intersections

o 27.1m @ 0.46% W03, 32g/t Ag,3,278ppm Cu & 0.71% Zn from 20.7 - 47.8m (27.1m @ 0.72% WO3Eq* or 2.35% CuEq**); including

- 5.3m @ 1.08% W03, 130.5g/t Ag, 2,382ppm Cu & 0.32% Zn from 34.2 - 39.5 (5.3m @ 1.57% WO3Eq* or 5.15% CuEq**)

Drillhole PM24-038 highlight downhole intersection

o 18.5m @ 0.28% W03, 55.1g/t Ag,353ppm Cu & 0.26% Zn from 27 - 45.5m (18.5m @ 0.48% WO3Eq* or 1.57% CuEq**); and

o 18.2m @ 0.25% W03, 97.6g/t Ag,802ppm Cu & 1.03% Zn from 58 - 76.2m (18.2m @ 0.66% WO3Eq* or 2.17% CuEq**); including

- 6.0m @ 0.24% W03, 253.3g/t Ag, 205ppm Cu & 1.09% Zn from 58 - 64m (6.0m @ 1.11% WO3Eq* or 3.64% CuEq**).

Drillhole PM24-039 highlight downhole intersection

o 7.5m @ 0.21% W03, 2.9g/t Ag, 125ppm Cu & 0.12% Zn from 26.5 - 34m (7.5m @ 0.23% WO3Eq* or 0.75% CuEq**); and

o 12.1m @ 0.35% W03, 57.2g/t Ag, 5103ppm Cu & 0.98% Zn from 41.8 - 53.9m (12.1m @ 0.76% WO3Eq* or 2.50% CuEq**).

*,**Copper and W03 Equivalent ("WO3Eq") are calculated using a tungsten price of US $337.5/MTU, a zinc price of US$1.263/lb, a copper price of US$4.57/lb and a silver price of US$31.12/Oz.

Cautionary note: The metal equivalent calculations do not consider any metallurgical factors and assume 100% recovery and 100% payability of all metals, as a result the stated equivalents are provided for illustrative purposes only.

Results

Table 1: 2024 Drillhole collar table (this RNS)

Hole ID Zone UTM Easting# UTM Northing# Azimuth (deg.) Dip (deg.) Down hole Depth (m) PM24-029 Desert Scheelite 424200.7 4248327 184.11 -53.3 81.7 PM24-030 Desert Scheelite 423858.6 4248208 180.58 -73.1 85.04 PM24-031 Desert Scheelite 423848.3 4248234 184.95 -83.3 125.9 PM24-032 Desert Scheelite 423810 4248226 178.37 -73.3 106.1 PM24-033 Desert Scheelite 423907.9 4248249 186.51 -47.7 78.0 PM24-034 Desert Scheelite 423957.7 4248283 178.08 -53.4 98.45 PM24-035 Desert Scheelite 423933.5 4248276 184.43 -64.9 90.0 PM24-036 Desert Scheelite 423907.8 4248271 179.86 -50.0 42.7 PM24-037 Desert Scheelite 423907.7 4248270 182.34 -51.0 84.4 PM24-038 Desert Scheelite 423979.5 4248290 175.62 -56.4 91.44 PM24-039 Desert Scheelite 424018.3 4248296 183.97 -61.2 78.0

#UTM Zone 11 North NAD83 datum

Table 2: Significant Diamond Drillhole Assay Results1

Hole ID Downhole Depth (m) Interval (m) W W WO3 Zn Ag Cu Intersection Composites From To (ppm) a (%) b (%) c (%) d (g/t) a (ppm) a (weighted averages) c PM24-029 42.8 44.5 1.70 1,330 - 0.17 ? 0.31 1.7 392 14.2m @ 0.25% WO3 , 0.04% Cu , 0.98% Zn & 5.05 g/t Ag 44.5 46.0 1.50 2,380 0.31 0.31 1.54 Ø 7.6 1,160 46.0 46.7 0.70 2,060 0.56 0.56 2.22 Ø 14.2 2,360 46.7 48.5 1.80 2,970 0.38 0.38 1.85 Ø 1.4 507 48.5 50.0 1.50 1,180 - 0.15 ? 0.37 17.8 170 50.0 51.5 1.50 1,020 - 0.13 ? 0.80 9.8 150 51.5 53.0 1.50 1,330 - 0.17 ? 0.02 - 57 53.0 54.5 1.50 1,650 - 0.21 ? 0.43 0.5 135 54.5 56.0 1.50 2,220 0.29 0.29 2.45 Ø 0.6 165 56.0 57.0 1.00 2,280 0.31 0.31 0.15 1.9 30 PM24-029 68.7 70.2 1.50 1,460 - 0.18 ? 0.09 1.4 56 7.8m @ 0.21% WO3, 0.04% Cu, 0.9% Zn & 11.82 g/t Ag 70.2 71.7 1.50 1,730 - 0.22 ? 0.06 0.7 49 71.7 73.2 1.50 660 - 0.08 ? 0.12 20.4 48 73.2 74.7 1.50 2,480 0.34 0.34 1.33 Ø 36.5 615 74.7 75.7 1.00 1,790 - 0.23 ? 3.66 Ø 1.8 870 75.7 76.5 0.80 1,390 - 0.18 ? 1.21 Ø 2.4 1,195 PM24-030 17.4 18.4 1.00 1,670 - 0.21 ? 0.04 3.2 105 2.6m @ 0.28% WO3, 0.01% Cu, 0.03% Zn & 2.46 g/t Ag 18.4 20.0 1.60 2,430 0.33 0.33 0.02 2.0 38 PM24-030 26.0 27.5 1.50 3,130 0.81 0.81 0.06 1.7 35 3m @ 0.53% WO3, 0% Cu, 0.04% Zn & 1.5 g/t Ag 27.5 29.0 1.50 1,980 - 0.25 ? 0.02 1.3 20 PM24-030 33.5 35.0 1.50 1,850 - 0.23 ? 0.08 0.9 93 10.5m @ 0.33% WO3, 0% Cu, 0.05% Zn & 2.36 Ag 35.0 36.5 1.50 1,660 - 0.21 ? 0.05 1.3 31 36.5 38.0 1.50 2,010 0.27 0.27 0.07 1.1 51 38.0 39.5 1.50 2,300 0.33 0.33 0.05 0.9 34 39.5 41.0 1.50 980 - 0.12 ? 0.05 0.7 19 41.0 42.5 1.50 2,600 0.44 0.44 0.03 10.2 27 42.5 44.0 1.50 3,400 0.69 0.69 0.02 1.4 28 PM24-030 63.1 64.2 1.10 3,200 0.75 0.75 0.00 - 29 3.4m @ 0.36% WO3, 0.01% Cu, 0.02% Zn & 0.22 g/t Ag 64.2 65.0 0.80 1,320 - 0.17 ? 0.02 - 51 65.0 66.5 1.50 1,390 - 0.18 ? 0.03 0.5 65 PM24-031 30.1 31.8 1.70 2,370 0.32 0.32 0.01 0.9 82 1.7m @ 0.32% WO3, 0.01% Cu, 0.01% Zn & 0.9 g/t Ag PM24-031 51.3 52.8 1.50 3,450 0.54 0.54 0.01 - 18 19.4m @ 0.26% WO3, 0% Cu, 0.03% Zn & 2.35 Ag 52.8 54.3 1.50 3,590 0.50 0.50 0.01 - 24 54.3 55.8 1.50 760 - 0.10 ? 0.03 - 39 55.8 57.3 1.50 1,550 - 0.20 ? 0.01 - 23 57.3 58.8 1.50 30 - 0.00 ? 0.02 - 14 58.8 60.3 1.50 1,130 - 0.14 ? 0.02 - 58 60.3 61.8 1.50 2,090 0.28 0.28 0.01 - 9 61.8 63.2 1.40 1,260 - 0.16 ? 0.16 19.1 41 63.2 64.7 1.50 2,090 0.28 0.28 0.01 - 23 64.7 66.2 1.50 1,280 - 0.16 ? 0.03 4.6 53 66.2 67.7 1.50 2,410 0.33 0.33 0.02 2.6 102 67.7 69.2 1.50 1,280 - 0.16 ? 0.01 0.7 75 69.2 70.7 1.50 3,760 0.52 0.52 0.03 4.7 16 PM24-031 82.7 84.2 1.50 1,590 - 0.20 ? 0.07 27.0 49 27m @ 0.29% WO3, 0.01% Cu, 0.02% Zn & 3.09 g/t Ag 84.2 85.7 1.50 2,160 0.59 0.59 0.02 0.5 28 85.7 87.2 1.50 2,460 0.34 0.34 0.01 0.6 41 87.2 88.7 1.50 3,210 0.45 0.45 0.01 1.7 35 88.7 90.2 1.50 550 - 0.07 ? 0.02 - 33 90.2 91.7 1.50 50 - 0.01 ? 0.01 - 16 91.7 93.2 1.50 2,700 0.37 0.37 0.01 - 47 93.2 94.7 1.50 3,930 0.60 0.60 0.02 - 32 94.7 96.2 1.50 2,050 0.51 0.51 0.03 2.5 98 96.2 97.7 1.50 2,100 0.28 0.28 0.03 1.3 25 97.7 99.2 1.50 2,300 0.29 0.29 0.02 - 7 99.2 100.7 1.50 430 - 0.05 ? 0.03 4.3 83 100.7 102.2 1.50 2,240 0.29 0.29 0.03 7.2 39 102.2 103.7 1.50 1,240 - 0.16 ? 0.02 2.8 49 103.7 105.2 1.50 3,490 0.47 0.47 0.02 1.3 108 105.2 106.7 1.50 420 - 0.05 ? 0.02 1.9 51 106.7 108.2 1.50 1,200 - 0.15 ? 0.02 1.7 74 108.2 109.7 1.50 2,330 0.32 0.32 0.02 2.8 211 PM24-032 64.2 65.7 1.50 2,180 0.28 0.28 0.02 2.4 99 1.5m @ 0.28% WO3, 0.01% Cu, 0.02% Zn & 2.4 g/t Ag PM24-033 7.5 9.0 1.50 2,710 0.44 0.44 0.03 3.1 89 14.6m @ 0.14% WO3, 0.01% Cu, 0.08% Zn & 4.38 g/t Ag 9.0 10.5 1.50 470 - 0.06 ? 0.03 3.1 109 10.5 12.0 1.50 130 - 0.02 ? 0.06 3.8 49 12.0 13.5 1.50 1,030 - 0.13 ? 0.04 2.0 54 13.5 15.0 1.50 350 - 0.04 ? 0.06 6.1 29 15.0 16.2 1.20 1,110 - 0.14 ? 0.07 2.3 11 16.2 17.7 1.50 400 - 0.05 ? 0.20 3.6 45 17.7 19.3 1.60 290 - 0.04 ? 0.10 3.6 30 19.3 20.6 1.30 1,010 - 0.13 ? 0.09 2.5 26 20.6 22.1 1.50 2,360 0.39 0.39 0.16 13.1 53 PM24-033 44.8 46.3 1.50 1,410 - 0.18 ? 1.19 Ø 66.8 801 9m @ 0.2% WO3, 0.02% Cu, 0.3% Zn & 13.57 g/t Ag 46.3 47.8 1.50 1,230 - 0.16 ? 0.33 7.3 224 47.8 49.3 1.50 2,000 0.26 0.26 0.10 3.8 57 49.3 50.8 1.50 660 - 0.08 ? 0.05 1.3 23 50.8 52.3 1.50 1,620 - 0.20 ? 0.05 1.0 47 52.3 53.8 1.50 2,350 0.33 0.33 0.07 1.2 184 PM24-034 20.7 22.2 1.50 2,040 0.28 0.28 0.10 2.0 187 27.1m @ 0.46% WO3, 0.33% Cu, 0.71% Zn & 32 g/t Ag 22.2 23.7 1.50 1,740 - 0.22 ? 0.14 5.0 144 23.7 25.2 1.50 2,820 0.44 0.44 0.06 0.9 125 25.2 26.7 1.50 2,380 0.46 0.46 0.20 3.9 356 26.7 28.2 1.50 1,600 - 0.20 ? 0.33 3.7 928 28.2 29.7 1.50 1,040 - 0.13 ? 1.64 Ø 18.0 6,450 29.7 31.2 1.50 2,060 0.63 0.63 2.23 Ø 41.4 13,700 31.2 32.7 1.50 2,500 0.53 0.53 1.85 Ø 9.3 7,550 32.7 34.2 1.50 2,400 0.32 0.32 0.88 12.8 6,220 34.2 35.7 1.50 6,730 1.20 1.20 0.72 23.8 4,480 5.3m @ 1.08% WO3, 0.24% Cu, 0.32% Zn & 130.05 g/t Ag 35.7 36.8 1.10 10,000 1.62 1.62 0.15 434.0 3,650 36.8 38.2 1.40 2,570 0.32 0.32 0.03 99.0 603 38.2 39.5 1.30 3,960 1.30 1.30 0.31 28.9 808 39.5 41.8 2.30 - - - ? - - - 41.8 44.8 3.00 840 - 0.11 ? 1.37 Ø 2.1 2,490 44.8 46.3 1.50 4,790 0.78 0.78 1.13 Ø 15.8 7,700 46.3 47.8 1.50 2,060 0.28 0.28 0.42 1.6 2,460 PM24-035 20.1 21.7 1.60 4,310 0.77 0.77 0.12 17.0 236 6.1m @ 0.3% WO3, 0.01% Cu, 0.08% Zn & 9.2 g/t Ag 21.7 23.2 1.50 420 - 0.05 ? 0.09 10.7 112 23.2 24.7 1.50 1,330 - 0.17 ? 0.04 4.2 80 24.7 26.2 1.50 1,330 - 0.17 ? 0.04 4.4 78 PM24-035 8.2 9.8 1.6 2,520 0.35 0.35 0.01 2.1 518 1.6m @ 0.35% WO3, 0.05% Cu, 0.01% Zn & 2.1 g/t Ag 35.2 36.7 1.50 3,230 0.55 0.55 0.04 4.3 81 14.2m @ 0.52% WO3, 0.04% Cu, 0.09% Zn & 5.19 g/t Ag 36.7 38.2 1.50 3,880 0.54 0.54 0.02 4.3 40 38.2 39.7 1.50 3,650 0.57 0.57 0.04 17.5 113 39.7 41.2 1.50 3,700 0.58 0.58 0.07 11.7 121 41.2 42.7 1.50 2,410 0.39 0.39 0.02 1.2 137 42.7 44.2 1.50 1,400 - 0.18 ? 0.06 1.9 277 44.2 45.7 1.50 1,350 - 0.17 ? 0.22 3.3 1,185 45.7 47.2 1.50 6,960 0.99 0.99 0.12 1.4 465 47.2 48.7 1.50 5,340 0.70 0.70 0.09 0.6 198 48.7 49.4 0.70 4,020 0.52 0.52 0.31 6.3 3,260 PM24-036 34.6 36.1 1.50 1,050 - 0.13 ? 0.56 20.1 284 8.1m @ 0.15% WO3, 0.02% Cu, 0.45% Zn & 33.07 g/t Ag 36.1 37.6 1.50 400 - 0.05 ? 0.55 8.2 382 37.6 38.6 1.00 180 - 0.02 ? 0.08 2.4 82 38.6 40.0 1.40 1,790 - 0.23 ? 0.44 18.4 70 40.0 41.5 1.50 2,090 0.26 0.26 0.60 105.0 166 41.5 42.7 1.20 1,150 - 0.15 ? 0.31 33.1 139 PM24-037 32.5 34.0 1.50 1,260 - 0.16 ? 0.16 6.2 60 1.5m @ 0.16% WO3, 0.01% Cu, 0.16% Zn & 6.2 g/t Ag PM24-037 40.0 41.5 1.50 1,370 - 0.17 ? 0.14 5.8 15 1.5m @ 0.17% WO3, 0% Cu, 0.14% Zn & 5.8 g/t Ag PM24-037 49.0 50.5 1.50 1,660 - 0.21 ? 0.43 90.6 161 3m @ 0.21% WO3, 0.01% Cu, 0.41% Zn & 127.3 g/t Ag 50.5 52.0 1.50 1,650 - 0.21 ? 0.39 164.0 128 PM24-037 62.5 64.0 1.50 600 - 0.08 ? 1.06 Ø 120.0 328 7.5m @ 0.18% WO3, 0.03% Cu, 0.46% Zn & 46.4 g/t Ag 64.0 65.5 1.50 1,880 - 0.24 ? 0.55 100.0 244 65.5 67.0 1.50 1,570 - 0.20 ? 0.17 2.9 170 67.0 68.5 1.50 1,460 - 0.18 ? 0.28 1.2 138 68.5 70.0 1.50 1,800 - 0.23 ? 0.23 7.9 371 PM24-038 27.0 27.7 0.70 4,400 0.60 0.60 0.09 2.2 187 18.5m @ 0.28% WO3, 0.04% Cu, 0.26% Zn & 55.11 g/t Ag 27.7 30.8 3.10 2,990 0.42 0.42 0.10 1.3 61 30.8 32.3 1.50 2,900 0.39 0.39 0.09 1.4 31 32.3 33.8 1.50 1,910 - 0.24 ? 0.07 0.8 41 33.8 35.7 1.90 650 - 0.08 ? 0.18 3.7 163 35.7 37.2 1.50 530 - 0.07 ? 0.18 4.4 56 37.2 38.7 1.50 2,820 0.37 0.37 0.85 101.0 1,215 38.7 40.2 1.50 430 - 0.05 ? 0.35 52.8 120 40.2 41.8 1.60 2,400 0.32 0.32 0.53 286.0 730 41.8 42.6 0.80 4,590 0.63 0.63 0.61 345.0 2,940 42.6 45.5 2.90 1,670 - 0.21 ? 0.16 11.3 66 PM24-038 58.0 59.5 1.50 2,930 0.49 0.49 1.37 Ø 355.0 176 6m @ 0.24% WO3, 0.02% Cu, 1.09% Zn & 253.25 g/t Ag 18.2m @ 0.25% WO3, 0.08% Cu, 1.03% Zn & 97.64 g/t Ag 59.5 61.0 1.50 1,410 - 0.18 ? 0.98 355.0 140 61.0 62.5 1.50 1,710 - 0.22 ? 1.04 Ø 129.0 122 62.5 64.0 1.50 740 - 0.09 ? 0.97 174.0 382 64.0 65.5 1.50 2,410 0.32 0.32 1.80 Ø 66.5 1,070 65.5 67.2 1.70 1,300 - 0.16 ? 1.27 Ø 13.2 1,410 67.2 68.7 1.50 1,400 - 0.18 ? 1.84 Ø 19.2 3,380 68.7 70.2 1.50 2,040 0.29 0.29 0.88 44.2 970 70.2 71.7 1.50 400 - 0.05 ? 0.53 4.3 484 71.7 73.1 1.40 1,690 - 0.21 ? 1.11 Ø 5.4 363 73.1 74.6 1.50 2,770 0.40 0.40 0.44 6.1 448 74.6 76.2 1.60 3,060 0.46 0.46 0.18 10.7 581 PM24-039 26.5 27.9 1.40 1,650 - 0.21 ? 0.17 3.9 248 7.5m @ 0.21% WO3, 0.01% Cu, 0.12% Zn & 2.91 g/t Ag 27.9 29.4 1.50 2,040 0.28 0.28 0.07 1.5 100 29.4 30.9 1.50 1,150 - 0.15 ? 0.08 2.0 138 30.9 32.4 1.50 1,430 - 0.18 ? 0.14 2.3 60 32.4 34.0 1.60 1,730 - 0.22 ? 0.15 4.8 92 PM24-039 41.8 43.3 1.50 3,650 0.52 0.52 2.18 Ø 106.0 15,150 12.1m @ 0.35% WO3, 0.51% Cu, 0.98% Zn & 57.24 Ag 43.3 44.2 0.90 2,470 0.33 0.33 0.85 17.4 3,990 44.2 45.7 1.50 2,320 0.32 0.32 0.90 46.0 8,200 45.7 47.5 1.80 2,820 0.41 0.41 1.34 Ø 38.5 9,820 47.5 49.1 1.60 3,580 0.64 0.64 0.82 201.0 1,820 49.1 50.7 1.60 2,030 0.27 0.27 0.66 17.4 1,095 50.7 52.2 1.50 1,250 - 0.16 ? 0.42 9.8 100 52.2 53.9 1.70 1,310 - 0.17 ? 0.60 9.1 381

Table 2 notes:

Summary of certificated assay results provided by accredited laboratory ALS USA Inc

ppm: parts per million, 10,000 ppm = 1%

a: ALS method ME-ICP61;

b: WO3 % calculated as W % multiplied by 1.2611

c: ALS method Zn-OG62

?: denotes WO3 % calculated using W ppm (method ME-XRF15c)

F: denotes Zn % calculated using Zn ppm (method ME-ICP61)

Figure 1: 2025 drillhole plan map showing the location of all holes drilled to date. Red drill collars represent holes for which assays have been reported, yellow collars are holes still to be reported.

References

1: ALS USA Inc. analytical method utilised: ME-ICP61 for all samples, with ME-ICP61 overlimit samples also analysed using Ore Grade packages Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62, and W-XRF15c for high-grade tungsten.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

