Researchers from the U. K. 's University of Sheffield and Power Roll, a perovskite solar PV technology company, have achieved 12. 8% power conversion efficiency in indium-free devices based on novel back-contact process. A slot-die coating process was demonstrated, compatible with roll-to-roll manufacturing. A U. K. team has used slot-die coating to make indium-free perovskite solar micro-module devices with a power conversion efficiency of up to 12. 8%, based on novel technology from UK solar PV manufacturer, Power Roll. "Since our previous publication in 2019, we have made significant strides ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...