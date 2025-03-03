It took 24 hours for the firefighters to tackle the blaze at Statera's 300 MW/600 MW battery energy storage site, which is currently under construction. From ESS News A fire at an under-construction, utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) close to London in Thurrock, Essex, was safely brought under control on February 20. Firefighters from Orsett, Corringham and Basildon were called on February 19 to the fire in East Tilbury. They used specialist equipment, including thermal imaging cameras and drones, to monitor temperatures and manage the fire in a controlled manner, and water to ...

