UK tech innovator Skyral's AI platform set to help reduce child stunting in Indonesia 50 times faster

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- British software company Skyral and the Indonesian Government have launched a groundbreaking initiative using Modelling & Simulation technology to combat child stunting at unprecedented speed-50 times faster than conventional approaches.

Stunting affects over 15 million Indonesian children under five, more than 20% of all children in the country. Traditional interventions have made limited progress, with only 0.1% reduction achieved annually in recent years. Skyral's revolutionary approach has shown ways to accelerate this to a 4.8% reduction in the coming years.

The programme was officially launched at the 'Collaboration and Precision Policy Showcase Pilot' where Imam Machdi, Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture, delivered the keynote speech emphasising the transformative potential of Skyral's technology.

Working alongside local partners, Skyral's advanced Modelling & Simulation platform has already delivered remarkable insights in phase one of the programme.

Jason Kennedy, CEO & Co Founder of Skyral, said: "This partnership represents a quantum leap in our approach to public health challenges and using innovative technology to deliver real human impact.

"Conventional methods are falling short and our global community deserves better. By leveraging the power of Modelling and Simulation software we have demonstrated potential pathways to reduce stunting 50 times faster and deliver the help that is so desperately needed."

"We're incredibly proud to work hand in glove with our partners and the Indonesian government to showcase this dramatically new approach to precision policy-making. The use of Skyral's Modelling & Simulation technology will ultimately result in millions of children avoiding the lifelong impacts of stunting and living better, more fulfilling, lives."

The AI-powered simulations tested thousands of scenarios including nutrition, education and healthcare - all predominant factors of stunting risk.

Skyral's simulations around nutritional strategies showed increased kitchen yields, extending food preservation times, and optimising delivery routes in traffic-congested areas increased the projected meals by 70%-delivering an additional 1.4 million meals per day.

When the platform introduced precision placement and the right combination of permanent healthcare centres and mobile healthcare units, it demonstrated a maximum potential stunting reduction of 4.8%-dwarfing the 0.1% annual improvements previously achieved through conventional methods.

Imam Machdi, Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture, said: "The key challenge in tackling stunting is building convergent policies. With this technology, we can precisely monitor multiple interventions simultaneously, laying a foundation for evidence-based policymaking in stunting prevention."

Founded in June 2023, Skyral has rapidly established itself as a leader in creating virtual representations of complex environments, enabling faster and smarter decision-making for its clients. Skyral's approach combines data visualisation, artificial intelligence, and digital twin capabilities to provide holistic solutions tailored to user needs. Skyral is one of the world's leading strategic modelling and simulation (M&S) software company, who are using digital twinning technology to transform healthcare and infrastructure around the world. By integrating proprietary data with public infrastructure and human behaviour models, Skyral offers comprehensive insights that empower decision-makers across various industries.

