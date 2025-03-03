Capital for Colleagues Plc - Board and Senior Executive Changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Financials

3 March 2025

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

Board and Senior Executive Changes

Further to the Company's announcement of 28 January 2025, Bill Ainscough retired as a Non-Executive Director by rotation at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 26 February 2025, and did not seek re-election. The Company is pleased to confirm that Malcolm Edge has been appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 March 2025.

Malcolm is a former vice chairman of KPMG in the UK and a former board member of KPMG in Europe. Malcolm spent most of his career at KPMG, but is now involved in various other activities, including as chair of the North West Business Fund and as a non-executive director at a number of companies. Malcolm also provides consultancy services to Harrock Capital Partners, an investment company owned by Bill Ainscough.

Richard Bailey, the Chair of Capital for Colleagues, said:

'Whilst we are sorry to see Bill retire from the Board, we are delighted to welcome Malcolm and his extensive commercial experience to the Company.'

John Lewis retired from the Board on 28 February 2025. John has been employed by C4C since its establishment in 2013 and was appointed as Finance Director of the Company in January 2021. The Board is pleased that John has agreed to remain with C4C in a part -time role to facilitate transition, and he will continue to serve as Company Secretary.

The Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Lesley Watt to the Company's Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1 March 2025.

Lesley is as an experienced commercial CFO with over 30 years in Board and senior finance positions across private, public and third sectors, including Scottish and Newcastle plc and Miller Developments. She is currently a Non-Executive Director at Sosandar plc and Tatton Asset Management plc and has significant experience with high growth strategic start-ups and blue chip companies. Lesley is a Chartered Accountant having qualified with PWC.

Additionally, we are pleased to announce that the Executive team has been strengthened by the appointment of Nicky Davies as Senior Legal Counsel. Nicky qualified in 2006 and is an experienced Corporate Solicitor with approximately 17 years' post qualifying experience.

Alistair Currie, the CEO of Capital for Colleagues, said:

"It is a pleasure to welcome Lesley and Nicky to our Executive team. Their appointments will enhance our capabilities and will enable C4C to provide additional support to our investee companies in their growth ambitions."

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC Richard Bailey, Chairman Alistair Currie, Chief Executive John Lewis, Finance Director 01985 201 980 PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED Mark Anwyl 020 7469 0930

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Malcolm Edge that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Growth Market Apex Rulebook.

CURRENT DIRECTORSHIPS PAST DIRECTORSHIPS North West Business Fund Bury Grammar Schools Services Limited Raised Floor Trustee Limited Red Wharf Limited Realacre Developments Limited Chethams Production Limited Chetham's Hall Limited Chetham's Trading Limited Deganwy Quay Management Company Limited

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Lesley Watt that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Growth Market Apex Rulebook.

CURRENT DIRECTORSHIPS PAST DIRECTORSHIPS Tatton Asset Management plc Glenerne Management Services Limited Sosandar plc Scottish Baroque Ensemble Limited St Margaret's School for Girls (incorporated) Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

Glenerne Management Services Limited was put into a members voluntary liquidation in August 2023 at which time it had no creditors. Lesley was a director of Globalfarmers.com Limited from April 2000 until it went into voluntary receivership in July 2001.

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on

EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).