ING Group: ING to repurchase shares for employee compensation

ING to repurchase shares for employee compensation

ING announced today the start of a share repurchase programme under which it plans to repurchase ordinary shares of ING Groep N.V., for a maximum total amount of €70 million. The purpose of the share repurchase programme is to meet obligations under ING's share-based compensation plans.

The share repurchase will commence on 3 March 2025 and is expected to end no later than 7 March 2025.

The ECB has approved the repurchase, which will be executed in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation and within the limitations of the existing authority to acquire a maximum of 20% of the issued shares as granted by the general meeting of shareholders on 22 April 2024.

More information on our share buyback programmes can be found on the Investor Relations section of the ING website: https://www.ing.com/Investor-relations/Share-information/Share-buyback-programme.htm.

ING PROFILE

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is: empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 60,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 100 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

ING aims to put sustainability at the heart of what we do. Our policies and actions are assessed by independent research and ratings providers, which give updates on them annually. ING's ESG rating by MSCI was reconfirmed by MSCI as 'AA' in August 2024 for the fifth year. As of December 2023, in Sustainalytics' view, ING's management of ESG material risk is 'Strong'. Our current ESG Risk Rating, is 17.2 (Low Risk). ING Group shares are also included in major sustainability and ESG index products of leading providers. Here are some examples: Euronext, STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell. Society is transitioning to a low-carbon economy. So are our clients, and so is ING. We finance a lot of sustainable activities, but we still finance more that's not. Follow our progress on ing.com/climate.

