The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects 32. 5 GW of solar, 18. 2 GW of energy storage, and 7. 7 GW of wind will be deployed this year. These additions will make up nearly 93% of total new capacity, which is expected to hit a record 63 GW. From pv magazine USA The US Department of Energy's EIA forecasts 32. 5 GW (AC) of utility-scale solar capacity and just over 18 GW of energy storage will be deployed in 2025. The agency also expects 7. 7 GW of wind generation and 4. 4 GW of natural gas capacity additions. Source: EIA The agency's latest "Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator ...

