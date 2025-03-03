LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said Imfinzi or durvalumab in combination with chemotherapy has been recommended for approval in the European Union for the treatment of adults with resectable non-small cell lung cancer at high risk of recurrence and no epidermal growth factor receptor mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase rearrangements. CHMP of the European Medicines Agency based its positive opinion on results from the AEGEAN trial.Imfinzi is approved in the US and several other countries in this setting. The company noted that regulatory applications are also currently under review in China, Japan and additional countries.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX