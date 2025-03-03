Enables monetization with AI-ready edge networking services.

Arrcus today announced TGAX a new Telco Grade Network Switch targeting telecom service providers globally, empowering Network Operators to unlock new networking and AI revenue streams. Building on networking services like multicloud networking, VPN and datacenter interconnect services, telcos can seamlessly add AI capabilities and then converge AI and RAN, all on the same TGAX infrastructure.

The TGAX switch is based on the NVIDIA Spectrum-4 high performance ethernet switch and ArcOS NOS, the foundation of Arrcus' ACE networking software stack. TGAX is highly programmable and offers flexibility and agility in deploying new services Telcos can begin immediate monetization with the introduction of new networking services for distributed AI workloads, leveraging existing in-house networking expertise. This same platform can then be leveraged to add new AI services as well.

Key revenue generating services include:

VPN and datacenter interconnect services

Multi-Cloud Networking (MCN)

Converged AI and RAN, unlocking new revenue streams through AI-driven network services and optimized RAN performance

TGAX is a key component of the broader AI-RAN architecture, for converging AI and RAN workloads on a common shared accelerated infrastructure and deploying AI and Telco applications from the edge to core. As part of this solution, TGAX enables seamless scalability from a few nodes to thousands, from cell sites to large data centers, allowing Network Operators to deploy AI and other Telco applications including RAN wherever they are needed: at the edge, in the core or in the cloud. By leveraging the same hardware and software platform across multiple deployment scenarios, Network Operators can reduce operational complexity and total cost of ownership.

"The TGAX solution represents the next generation of flexible, future-proof platforms for Telcos, enabling the delivery of new revenue streams while driving operational efficiencies in a phased approach," said Shekar Ayyar, Chairman, and CEO of Arrcus. "We are thrilled to work with NVIDIA to deliver this best-in-class AI-ready switch for Telcos."

"Building a distributed AI infrastructure that can be upgraded to AI-RAN is a strategic imperative for network operators for enabling new AI services and maximizing RAN infrastructure utilization," said Soma Velayutham, Vice President, Telecoms at NVIDIA. "Arrcus TGAX combines the best of AI-ready hardware and flexible telco grade software features to deliver this vision for telcos worldwide."

Key capabilities of TGAX include:

SRv6-based Traffic engineering innovation in Arrcus ACE platform to deliver low-latency, high bandwidth with prioritization for real-time AI applications at the edge

Cloud bandwidth cost management through Egress Cost Control

Advanced Quality of Service (QoS) mechanisms to prioritize and manage traffic

Optimized performance through NVIDIA's AI-optimized hardware and software

TGAX Telco-Grade AI Ethernet switch brings together best-in-class switching hardware and switching software for Telco and AI-RAN applications. This combination enables unparalleled performance, scalability, and reliability, making TGAX the ideal solution for Network Operators seeking to unlock new revenue streams through AI adoption.

The solution will be showcased at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona in Arrcus' Hall 2 booth (2D41). Interested visitors can submit a request here.

