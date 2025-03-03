Anzeige
Montag, 03.03.2025
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
03.03.25
08:09 Uhr
3,620 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
03.03.2025 09:03 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
03-March-2025 / 07:29 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 28 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            307.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            298.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            303.0713p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,773,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,273,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 303.7130p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
425                299.00      08:23:38          00073931417TRLO0      XLON 
11                299.00      08:23:38          00073931418TRLO0      XLON 
262                299.00      08:23:38          00073931419TRLO0      XLON 
401                298.00      08:23:38          00073931421TRLO0      XLON 
667                298.00      08:23:38          00073931420TRLO0      XLON 
358                299.50      08:44:00          00073932409TRLO0      XLON 
800                299.50      08:44:00          00073932408TRLO0      XLON 
567                298.50      08:45:35          00073932452TRLO0      XLON 
26                298.50      08:45:35          00073932451TRLO0      XLON 
480                298.50      08:45:35          00073932454TRLO0      XLON 
27                298.50      08:45:35          00073932453TRLO0      XLON 
1118               298.50      08:47:05          00073932623TRLO0      XLON 
111                298.50      08:47:05          00073932622TRLO0      XLON 
1130               301.50      09:12:58          00073933628TRLO0      XLON 
380                302.00      09:25:01          00073934212TRLO0      XLON 
795                302.00      09:25:01          00073934211TRLO0      XLON 
1161               301.50      09:28:07          00073934280TRLO0      XLON 
842                303.00      09:44:36          00073934926TRLO0      XLON 
277                303.00      09:44:36          00073934925TRLO0      XLON 
1163               303.00      10:03:19          00073935765TRLO0      XLON 
1000               303.00      10:12:56          00073936091TRLO0      XLON 
15000               303.00      10:13:05          00073936097TRLO0      XLON 
170                303.00      10:16:24          00073936177TRLO0      XLON 
1200               303.00      10:16:24          00073936176TRLO0      XLON 
1153               302.00      10:53:38          00073937475TRLO0      XLON 
1017               301.00      11:05:05          00073937779TRLO0      XLON 
415                301.00      11:55:50          00073939256TRLO0      XLON 
815                301.00      11:55:50          00073939255TRLO0      XLON 
1052               301.50      12:07:48          00073939691TRLO0      XLON 
52                301.50      12:07:48          00073939690TRLO0      XLON 
1130               300.00      12:20:57          00073940137TRLO0      XLON 
1060               302.50      12:51:26          00073941044TRLO0      XLON 
1085               304.50      13:16:30          00073942024TRLO0      XLON 
1221               307.00      14:16:40          00073945449TRLO0      XLON 
1139               307.00      14:16:40          00073945448TRLO0      XLON 
1172               306.00      14:19:06          00073945549TRLO0      XLON 
1042               305.50      14:22:53          00073945967TRLO0      XLON 
1112               304.00      14:34:38          00073947164TRLO0      XLON 
1088               305.00      14:48:03          00073948486TRLO0      XLON 
1325               305.50      15:06:34          00073949925TRLO0      XLON 
1052               305.50      15:27:07          00073951731TRLO0      XLON 
1099               305.50      15:29:56          00073951900TRLO0      XLON 
73                305.50      15:29:56          00073951899TRLO0      XLON 
1044               307.00      15:45:26          00073953059TRLO0      XLON 
1090               307.00      15:55:26          00073953638TRLO0      XLON 
334                306.00      16:05:31          00073954400TRLO0      XLON 
703                306.00      16:05:42          00073954406TRLO0      XLON 
356                306.00      16:05:42          00073954405TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2025 02:29 ET (07:29 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  377615 
EQS News ID:  2093657 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2093657&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2025 02:29 ET (07:29 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
