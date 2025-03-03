Daytrip, a global travel platform providing private door-to-door car transfers with English-speaking drivers and optional sightseeing stops in over 130 countries worldwide, announces the launch of its eponymous "day trips", expanding on its already existing one-way and return transfers. Travelers are able to book their day trips from March, with more than a thousand day trips available in over 200 locations, mostly in Europe. Daytrip aims to expand the availability of day trips, planning to cover 500 of the brand's most popular destinations by Fall 2025. This news comes following Daytrip's recent update to its customer-facing app, as well as the Spanish, German, French, Chinese, Swedish, Korean, and Portuguese localizations of its website.

The launch of day trips provides travelers with a full-scale experience on top of Daytrip's signature product, city-to-city private transfers. With day trips, the brand gives travelers an option to explore the hidden gems as a part of a trip that brings them back to their original location. This service could be used in instances when travelers get off of a cruise but need to return to it ahead of their departure or when they are in a city and want to see smaller towns, castles, and other nearby attractions but return to the city on the same day.

Daytrip's original services include:

One-way transfers : For customers who are interested in a private transfer between points A and B, with the option to add one or more sightseeing stops along the way. For instance, if you want a private one-way transfer from Prague to Berlin and want to explore the city of Dresden or Moritzburg Castle on the way.

: For customers who are interested in a private transfer between points A and B, with the option to add one or more sightseeing stops along the way. For instance, if you want a private one-way transfer from Prague to Berlin and want to explore the city of Dresden or Moritzburg Castle on the way. Return transfers: For customers who wish to book transfers between points A and B with potential sightseeing stops, with the return on a different day. A potential scenario is a traveler flying into a city airport and needing a transfer to another location. Then, the traveler needs the same transfer but to the airport on another day.

With the update of the customer-facing app, all three transportation options are now available in the iOS and Android versions. Travel Agents registered with Daytrip can offer the new day trips to their customers and receive a commission or a discount, depending on their preference, similar to how they use Daytrip for direct transfers.

"At Daytrip, we are constantly improving our product to fit the needs of our customers and to complement the current travel trends," said Valeriia Pshenychna, Co-Founder and CPO at Daytrip. "Introducing day trips is a natural extension of our mission to connect travelers with authentic local culture. Even if you're staying in one place rather than traveling between cities, our carefully curated itineraries offer unique experiences and hidden gems that you can explore within a single day."

For more information, visit daytrip.com and follow the brand on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Tripadvisor.

About Daytrip

A global travel platform, Daytrip makes traveling between cities easy. With Daytrip, you can book a private car transfer in 130+ countries across six continents through a network of over 10,000+ English-speaking drivers. In total, they provide up to 40,000 possible routes for travelers, which customers can customize by arrangement if needed. This allows them to discover places they might not visit with traditional means of travel. Daytrip's goal is to simplify travel for people, enrich their experiences, and contribute to alleviating the impacts of mass tourism. Over the years, Daytrip has assisted more than a million people in transforming their journeys into comfortable experiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250303642486/en/

Contacts:

Denisa Caldova

Head of Global Communications PR

denisa.caldova@daytrip.com

