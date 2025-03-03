D-Link: Link to the Future, Anytime, Anywhere Realizing High Resilience Showcases Cutting-Edge Solutions at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation (TWSE: 2332), a global leader in networking solutions, is set to reinforce its leadership and innovation at the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. Under the leadership of Chairman Victor Kuo, D-Link is proud to unveil its latest innovations and solutions, especially in 4G/5G technology and Wi-Fi 7, under the theme "One Connection • Infinite Possibilities" and "Link to the Future, Anytime, Anywhere".

As the demand for high-speed, secure, and reliable networking continues to surge, D-Link remains at the forefront, delivering seamless networking solutions for homes, businesses, and industries. This year, one of D-Link's key highlights is its advancements in 4G/5G technology, addressing the growing global demand for connectivity across various applications and industries. With a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions, including FWA, mobile connectivity for on-the-go usage, and M2M applications, D-Link provides a full spectrum of 4G/5G connectivity solutions. These innovations are designed to ensure seamless, high-performance networking experiences across diverse environments. Beyond its 4G/5G innovations, D-Link is especially excited to introduce its brand-new "Peripheral" product line for "On-the-Go" and "Work-at-Home" solutions, tailored for digital nomads, mobile innovators, and professionals seeking uninterrupted, high-speed connectivity wherever they work, create, or explore.

Empowering Seamless Connectivity for Every Need

D-Link's comprehensive portfolio at MWC 2025 embodies the spirit of "One Connection • Infinite Possibilities" and "Link to the Future, Anytime, Anywhere", offering three key product lines: Consumer, Business, and Industrial. Each category is meticulously designed to address unique connectivity challenges across different environments and user needs, ensuring seamless and intelligent networking solutions for all.

1. Consumer Solutions: Online First, Efficiency Always

D-Link's consumer networking solutions seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles, delivering robust, high-speed connectivity for homes and remote work setups. Key offerings include:

A complete range of home networking and IoT products, enabling seamless connectivity across entire households.

Turnkey solutions for zero dead-zone Wi-Fi coverage, smart home automation, remote work, and digital nomad applications.

2. Business Solutions: Build Wire & Wireless Network Infrastructure

D-Link empowers businesses with cutting-edge networking solutions designed for efficiency, scalability, and security. This includes:

A versatile portfolio of switches, wireless access points, and network management controllers, ensuring seamless connectivity and network optimization.

A robust framework for enterprise connectivity, supporting remote workforces, SMBs, and large-scale deployments.

3. 4G/5G & Industrial Solutions: Driving Wireless M2M / IoT

Designed to withstand the toughest conditions, D-Link's industrial networking solutions deliver ultra-reliable, high-speed connectivity for mission-critical environments, featuring:

4G/5G ruggedized M2M (Machine-to-Machine) solutions, enabling ubiquitous, secure wireless connectivity for industrial IoT applications.

D-Link will continue to uphold and embody its brand commitments of 'Made in Taiwan' quality, creative innovation, solution-oriented approach, one-stop service, and sustainable design. Through dedication to these principles, D-Link remains committed to realizing the vision of smart living for humanity - where advanced technology, sustainable practices, and innovation designs create a future where connectivity empowers people anytime, anywhere.

About D-Link

D-Link, a renowned global brand and leader in the networking industry, was established in 1987 in Taiwan. With operations in 90 locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides networking solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries, including a comprehensive range of industry-leading network solutions and AI-driven cloud management services. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com

