Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03
[03.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE00BN4GXL63
11,936,600.00
EUR
0
115,832,455.93
9.704
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
982,956.07
97.5155
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE00BMQ5Y557
186,600.00
EUR
0
20,602,025.56
110.4074
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE00BMDWWS85
45,055.00
USD
0
5,286,233.91
117.3285
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE00BN0T9H70
49,876.00
GBP
0
5,693,608.13
114.1553
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE00BKX90X67
47,291.00
EUR
0
5,129,059.50
108.4574
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE00BKX90W50
16,316.00
CHF
0
1,602,560.78
98.2202
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE000L1I4R94
80,831.00
USD
0
886,104.70
10.9624
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE000LJG9WK1
1,843,812.00
GBP
0
18,454,270.63
10.0088
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE000JL9SV51
395,971.00
USD
0
4,344,438.66
10.9716
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE000BQ3SE47
3,720,047.00
SEK
0
401,389,008.99
107.8989
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE000LSFKN16
638,744.00
SEK
0
6,435,508.86
10.075
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE000LH4DDC2
137,934.00
SEK
0
1,481,740.44
10.7424
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE000WXLHR76
1,137,541.00
SEK
0
11,999,549.88
10.5487
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE000P7C7930
27,990.00
SEK
0
299,759.14
10.7095
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE000061JZE2
901,028.00
SEK
0
9,290,677.96
10.3112
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE000CV0WWL4
18,900,000.00
JPY
0
1,862,465,267.82
98.5431
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.02.25
IE0002A3VE77
700,000.00
EUR
0
7,734,975.49
11.05