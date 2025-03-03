Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2025 09:06 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

[03.03.25]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE00BN4GXL63

11,936,600.00

EUR

0

115,832,455.93

9.704

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE00BN4GXM70

10,080.00

SEK

0

982,956.07

97.5155

Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE00BMQ5Y557

186,600.00

EUR

0

20,602,025.56

110.4074

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE00BMDWWS85

45,055.00

USD

0

5,286,233.91

117.3285

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE00BN0T9H70

49,876.00

GBP

0

5,693,608.13

114.1553

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE00BKX90X67

47,291.00

EUR

0

5,129,059.50

108.4574

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE00BKX90W50

16,316.00

CHF

0

1,602,560.78

98.2202

Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE000L1I4R94

80,831.00

USD

0

886,104.70

10.9624

Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE000LJG9WK1

1,843,812.00

GBP

0

18,454,270.63

10.0088

Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE000JL9SV51

395,971.00

USD

0

4,344,438.66

10.9716

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE000BQ3SE47

3,720,047.00

SEK

0

401,389,008.99

107.8989

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE000LSFKN16

638,744.00

SEK

0

6,435,508.86

10.075

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE000LH4DDC2

137,934.00

SEK

0

1,481,740.44

10.7424

Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE000WXLHR76

1,137,541.00

SEK

0

11,999,549.88

10.5487

Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE000P7C7930

27,990.00

SEK

0

299,759.14

10.7095

Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE000061JZE2

901,028.00

SEK

0

9,290,677.96

10.3112

JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE000CV0WWL4

18,900,000.00

JPY

0

1,862,465,267.82

98.5431

JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.02.25

IE0002A3VE77

700,000.00

EUR

0

7,734,975.49

11.05


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.