DJ Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 68.5447 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5876118 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971

March 03, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)