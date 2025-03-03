DJ Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc (CWEU LN) Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 335.9478 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9630 CODE: CWEU LN ISIN: LU1681046188 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681046188 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWEU LN Sequence No.: 377701 EQS News ID: 2093985 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 03, 2025 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)