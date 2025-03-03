Stanford University professor Mark Z. Jacobson explains how the areas of Los Angeles that were recently hit by fire have now the opportunity to reduce energy bills and reconstruction costs by rebuilding only all-electric homes. "There is no reason to have both electricity and fossil gas in a building at the same time. There is nothing gas does that electricity doesn't do better," he states. On January 18, 2025, I was fortunate, thanks to a non-profit Empowered by Light and a retired fire captain, Richard Birt, to help deliver portable solar-battery systems, to firefighters near the front line ...

