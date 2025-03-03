Anzeige
Dow Jones News
03.03.2025 10:09 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (TPHG LN) 
Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
03-March-2025 / 09:37 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) 
DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 116.032 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 68192 
CODE: TPHG LN 
ISIN: LU1681038086 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
ISIN:      LU1681038086 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      TPHG LN 
Sequence No.:  377753 
EQS News ID:  2094101 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2025 03:37 ET (08:37 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
