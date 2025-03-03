KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Tapping Tapir, Malaysia's pioneering brand of naturally flavoured sparkling beverages, has introduced the latest addition to its gutC prebiotic drink range - Mix Berry. The new flavour was officially unveiled at the brand's wellness-driven Valentine's Day event at Pickle Nation, themed "Self-Love and Gut Love." This unique gathering blended fitness, mindfulness, and social connection, reinforcing the importance of gut health and self-care in daily life.Since its inception in 2013, The Tapping Tapir has been dedicated to crafting all-natural, additive-free beverages made from real fruit juices, spices, and herbs. The gutC range, designed to support digestive wellness, reflects the brand's commitment to health-conscious innovation. Recognising that 70% of the immune system is linked to gut health, gutC offers a low-calorie, prebiotic-infused selection of refreshing drinks that seamlessly fit into modern lifestyles.With the launch of Mix Berry, gutC now features four unique flavours: Mix Berry, Peach, Grape, and Lychee - the latter being an exclusive offering at 7-Eleven outlets. Each variant is carefully formulated with prebiotics (Inulin & Apple Cider Vinegar) to support digestion, Vitamin C to strengthen the immune system, and less than 2g of sugar, keeping each can under 15 calories for a guilt-free, refreshing beverage experience.To mark the launch of Mix Berry, The Tapping Tapir hosted a special Valentine's Day event at Pickle Nation, bringing together a diverse crowd of health enthusiasts, professional athletes, influencers, and brand partners for a day of self-care and gut health awareness. Attendees were treated to an array of immersive experiences that highlighted movement, mindfulness, and social connection.Participants took part in pickleball training sessions, where beginners were introduced to the fast-growing sport under expert guidance. Wellness expert Piyachai Teo led guided meditation and breathwork workshops, promoting relaxation and stress relief. The event also featured an invigorating ice bath recovery experience, showcasing the benefits of cold therapy for muscle recovery and mental clarity. Throughout the day, guests were invited to visit sampling stations, where they had the first taste of the new gutC Mix Berry, alongside other beverages from The Tapping Tapir.The highlight of the event was a social pickleball tournament, which saw friendly competition among influencers, celebrities, and professional pickleball players. Among the notable attendees were Toi Sieu Ee, Malaysia's No. 2-ranked pickleball player, alongside well-known personalities such as Cik Manggis, Mark O'Dea, Luqman Hafidz, and Intan Sarah. VIP guests from Diamond & Platinum, Christy Ng, and Pickle Fox were also present, adding to the vibrancy of the occasion.The competition concluded with participants vying for prizes in the Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles categories, with winners taking home RM500 cash prizes and a Six Zero Quartz Paddle, generously sponsored by Pickle Fox. Adding an element of glamour, Diamond & Platinum awarded a diamond necklace to the best-dressed guest, while two lucky winners received RM500 shopping vouchers.With the expanded gutC range, The Tapping Tapir continues to redefine healthy beverages in Malaysia. As a brand known for innovation and sustainability, it remains committed to sourcing high-quality natural ingredients from local farmers, minimising processing, and prioritising eco-friendly packaging. Widely available in premium retailers, cafes, and hotels, The Tapping Tapir is making it easier for consumers to embrace healthier, more responsible choices in their daily lives.For more information about gutC Mix Berry and upcoming events, visit www.thetappingtapir.com or follow The Tapping Tapir on its Facebook and Instagram pages.- End -About The Tapping Tapir:Founded in 2013, The Tapping Tapir is a proudly Malaysian brand specialising in all-natural sparkling sodas crafted from real fruit juices, herbs, and spices-free from artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. Embracing the philosophy of "Refreshingly WILD," the brand celebrates nature's best ingredients to create bold, tropical flavours with a refreshing twist.Each beverage is enriched with Vitamin C and contains less than 5g of sugar, naturally sweetened with stevia leaf extract. Committed to quality and sustainability, The Tapping Tapir works closely with local farmers to source fresh ingredients while ensuring all products are Halal-certified.Headquartered in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, The Tapping Tapir's beverages are available nationwide through leading retailers, wholesalers, and online platforms.For more information, visit www.thetappingtapir.comSource: The Tapping TapirCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.